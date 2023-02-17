NASCAR Rewind: Drivers react to the 1979 Daytona 500 fight
NASCAR.com's Alex Weaver sits down with Ryan Blaney, Corey LaJoie and Bubba Wallace to review the 1979 Daytona 500 and 'The Fight.'
Three of the last four Daytona 500s have come down to a two-lap race to the finish. And the leader at the time of the restart has won all three.
NASCAR is trying to be more socially aware and caring toward minorities now that Bubba Wallace has Cup Series cache heading into the Daytona 500
Turns out fast-food burger wars were on the menu in the run-up to the Daytona 500 over, of all things, the paint schemes for cars sponsored by McDonald’s and Wendy’s. McDonald’s stamped its ubiquitous golden arches logo on the hood of 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota. Wendy’s countered with a picture of a, well, super-sized beefy cheeseburger with the slogan “The Beef” emblazoned on Noah Gragson’s No. 42 Chevrolet.
Full specs were unveiled for the Garage 56 Camaro that will race the 24 Hours of Le Mans in a joint project of NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports.
Mikaela Shiffrin won her first giant slalom world title to become the most decorated skier in modern world Alpine skiing championships history.
Detroit Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull wants to make 30 starts this season and reestablish himself as a top-of-the-rotation starting pitcher.
The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series begins the 2023 season on Friday in Daytona with the NextEra Energy 250.
Here’s what went down during Thursday night’s Duels at Daytona.
If you want the Red Sox to go after Shohei Ohtani next winter, you'd better hope they win a lot more games in 2023. John Tomase explains why Boston's upcoming season may determine whether it even has a shot at the two-way superstar.
The Chiefs’ final touchdown in their Super Bowl LVII victory came when Patrick Mahomes hit Skyy Moore in the fourth quarter. And it turned out that a miscommunication had the Chiefs running that play out of the wrong formation. NFL Films footage from the Super Bowl shows Mahomes and Chiefs quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy on [more]
Jimmie Johnson secured a spot in Sunday's Daytona 500, but he's not looking just to be a participant. He's focused on winning the race.
Tonight's qualifying sets the front row for Sunday's Daytona 500 and sets the lineups for Thursday night's Duel.
Last year, Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher swept the Bluegreen Vacations Duel races at Daytona.
Ross Chastain signed a contract extension in front of friends and family on Thursday ahead of the Daytona 500. On Wednesday, he talked agriculture.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Kyle Busch was the primary victim of a multi-car crash in Thursday night’s second Bluegreen Vacations Duel qualifying race, losing control after a late-race push from Daniel Suárez. Busch’s No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet veered into the outside retaining wall while leading on the Daytona International Speedway backstretch, ending his […]
Tiger Woods's apparent bid to prank playing partner Justin Thomas by handing him a tampon during the first round of the PGA Genesis Invitational has sparked some criticism of the 15-time major champion.Reaction on social media -- where Woods's return to tour-level golf for the first time since he missed the cut at the British Open in July sparked an outpouring of interest -- was mixed.
During Wednesday's game at Northwestern, fans were heard chanting vulgar sayings toward Indiana's Miller Kopp.
McIlroy takes aim at Mickelson during Netflix documentary Full Swing about golf’s civil war
Tiger Woods looked phenomenal off the tee in the opening round of the Genesis Invitational.