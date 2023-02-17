NASCAR Rewind: Drivers react to the 1979 Daytona 500 fight

Associated Press

Turns out fast-food burger wars were on the menu in the run-up to the Daytona 500 over, of all things, the paint schemes for cars sponsored by McDonald’s and Wendy’s. McDonald’s stamped its ubiquitous golden arches logo on the hood of 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota. Wendy’s countered with a picture of a, well, super-sized beefy cheeseburger with the slogan “The Beef” emblazoned on Noah Gragson’s No. 42 Chevrolet.