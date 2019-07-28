NASCAR reviews restart process, violations in Pocono drivers' meeting LONG POND, Pa. — Ahead of Sunday's Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), NASCAR's Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller addressed the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series competitors about restarts in the drivers' meeting. "We haven't gone over these in a while so […]

LONG POND, Pa. — Ahead of Sunday’s Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), NASCAR‘s Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller addressed the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series competitors about restarts in the drivers’ meeting.

“We haven’t gone over these in a while so (we) thought this would be a good time to bring these back up,” Miller said. “We expect the leader to maintain constant speed once he brings the field into the restart zone. We expect the second-place car not to lay back on the leader more than the door numbers. And if the second row’s laying back trying to affect what’s going on the front row, that’s also going to be a violation.

“We need to make sure that we are closed up, all the way through the field, not laying back. If we do those things, I think we’ll have clean restarts. It’s what‘s been going on for the last few years and was established with the group of drivers and a group from NASCAR. It’s been working well. We haven’t gone over it in a while so I thought this was a good time to bring it up.”

The reminder came a week after Aric Almirola was warned during a restart of New Hampshire’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 toward the end of Stage 2 in which Almirola ended up winning the stage. Drivers in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series were also given a similar reminder Saturday before the Gander RV 150 at Pocono.

NASCAR’s Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O‘Donnell indicated earlier in the week on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that restarts would be addressed going into Pocono.

“We chose not to make the call but we’ve got to go back and review it,” O‘Donnell said. “Review the speeds and I think you’ll see us address restarts heading into Pocono and remind the drivers what we expect, as well.”