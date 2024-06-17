NASCAR: Reviews of Iowa Speedway; who replaces Martin Truex in the 19 car next year?

Are you ready to lock Iowa Speedway into future NASCAR Cup Series schedules?

KEN'S CALL: If you change that to near-future Cup schedules, absolutely. Occasionally, tracks and markets don't age well, but NASCAR and the networks could use some more of what we saw Sunday night.

RYAN'S RAMBLE: I was ready to do that five years ago. This track has put on shows in other series for quite some time and yeah, I'm always in for more multi-groove, short-track beating and banging.

Iowa Speedway and the region's NASCAR fans delivered Sunday night.

Who would you like to see replace Martin Truex in the No. 19 car next season?

KEN'S CALL: Chase Briscoe seems to be the obvious choice but only because so many people are saying it. He'd likely be a good hire, but I'd prefer to see Noah Gragson get the keys.

RYAN'S RAMBLE: I think either of those are good options. But just to throw another name out there, has anyone else noticed how good Justin Haley has been in the No. 51 car lately? He's earned something bigger.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR finds a winner in Iowa Speedway; who replaces Martin Truex Jr.?