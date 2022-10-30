NASCAR reviewing post-race incident between Austin Hill, Myatt Snider

NASCAR officials are reviewing a post-race incident between Austin Hill and Myatt Snider that occurred after the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday.

Hill, driver of the No. 21 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, and Snider collided on-track late during the Round of 8 elimination race on the .526-mile track. NBC cameras caught a post-race, pit-road incident between the two following the checkered flag in which Hill appeared to swing and punch Snider in the face.

Snider drives the No. 31 Chevrolet for Jordan Anderson Racing.

Hill was one of four drivers eliminated from championship contention on Saturday evening.

NASCAR first saw video of the skirmish on Sunday afternoon and a spokesperson noted that officials will speak to members of both teams regarding the incident.