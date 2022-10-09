CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR stated Sunday night that it will review data, video and radio transmissions from Cole Custer‘s car after he slowed on the backstretch of the final lap, a move that aided Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Chase Briscoe‘s bid to advance to the Round of 8.

NASCAR will announce the results of its review this week, but the sanctioning body stated that any potential penalties would not affect the Round of 8 field.

Custer was running eighth on the last lap, and Briscoe was 12th.

Briscoe was listed in the final transfer spot via a tiebreaker over Kyle Larson as he battled Austin Dillon and Erik Jones for position. As they headed down the backstretch, Dillon, Briscoe and Jones came upon Custer’s car, which dramatically slowed and impeded Dillon.

Briscoe went to the inside and shot by Dillon and Custer on the backstretch chicane. As those cars went through the chicane, NBC Sports analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. said on the telecast: “Cole Custer, throwing a block on everybody.”

Briscoe went on to finish ninth, beating Larson for the final transfer spot by two points. Custer finished 24th.

The NASCAR Rule Book states in Section 4.4.C that the penalty for “Attempting to manipulate the outcome of the Race of championship is a loss of 25-50 driver and team owner points and a fine between $50,000-$100,000.

Kyle Larson is ELIMINATED from the #NASCARPlayoffs. Chase Briscoe made some moves on the final restart to advance. pic.twitter.com/9LlsRluIot — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 9, 2022

NASCAR reviewing Cole Custer’s actions on the final lap originally appeared on NBCSports.com