NASCAR reveals rest of revamped 2020 regular-season schedule

Staff Report
NASCAR.com
1 / 2

NASCAR reveals rest of revamped 2020 regular-season schedule

NASCAR announced the next installment of the rebuilt 2020 schedule on Wednesday, a 19-race update that begins at Michigan International Speedway on the second weekend in August and ends at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on Aug. 30.

The final breakdown: six points-paying NASCAR Cup Series races, five NASCAR Xfinity Series races, four NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races and four ARCA Menards Series events, one of which is the East Series. The schedule features a shift in venue for the weekend of Aug. 14, seeing NASCAR take on the Daytona International Speedway road course in full force for the first time in history. It all starts with the ARCA cars running it that Friday followed by Xfinity action on Saturday and a Gander Trucks/Cup Series twin bill on Sunday at the “World Center of Racing.”

RELATED: More on NASCAR’s news

Road America and Dover International Speedway will also host events during the homestretch in advance of the NASCAR Playoffs. The NASCAR Cup Series regular season is still scheduled to conclude with a race on the 2.5-oval layout at Daytona on Aug. 29.

More details on NASCAR national series dates, including the playoffs, will be announced at a later date.

Additionally, NASCAR’s modified event procedures and protocols have been finalized in accordance with public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials. NASCAR will determine if fans are allowed entrance to NASCAR Cup Series races on a market-by-market basis, in accordance with local and state guidelines.

Date

Track

Series

Distance

Network

Start Time (ET)

Fri., Aug. 7

Michigan

Gander

200 mi

FS1

6 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 8

Road America

Xfinity

182 mi

NBCSN

Noon

Sat., Aug. 8

Michigan

Cup

312 mi

NBCSN

4 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 9

Michigan

ARCA

200 mi

MAVTV

1 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 9

Michigan

Cup

312 mi

NBCSN

4:30 p.m.

Fri., Aug. 14

Daytona (road)

ARCA

TBD

MAVTV

5 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 15

Daytona (road)

Xfinity

182 mi

NBCSN

3 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 16

Daytona (road)

Gander

153 mi

FS1

Noon

Sun., Aug. 16

Daytona (road)

Cup

231 mi

NBC

3 p.m.

Fri., Aug. 21

Dover

ARCA East

125 mi

TrackPass

2 p.m.

Fri., Aug. 21

Dover

Gander

200 mi

FS1

5 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 22

Dover

Xfinity

200 mi

NBCSN

12:30 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 22

Dover

Cup

311 mi

NBCSN

4 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 23

Dover

Xfinity

200 mi

NBCSN

1 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 23

Dover

Cup

311 mi

NBCSN

4 p.m.

Fri., Aug. 28

Daytona

Xfinity

250 mi

NBCSN

7:30 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 29

WWT Raceway

ARCA

150 mi

MAVTV

6 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 29

Daytona

Cup

400 mi

NBC

7:30 p.m.

Sun., Aug. 30

WWT Raceway

Gander

200 mi

FS1

Noon

Other notes:
— Both Dover and Michigan will host Cup Series doubleheader weekends, with the “Monster Mile” playing host to five national series races in three days from Aug. 21-23.

— The historic races on Daytona’s road course will replace NASCAR‘s annual visit to Watkins Glen International, as New York state health and safety regulations cannot allow for the previously scheduled NASCAR weekend to happen there at this time.

— World Wide Technology Raceway, which was originally slated to host the first race of the Gander Trucks playoffs, will now become race No. 14 of the regular season.

— The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Daytona (Aug. 16) has been realigned from Iowa Speedway.

— The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Trucks Series will not run at Eldora Speedway (originally scheduled for July 30) and Canadian Tire Motorsports Park (originally scheduled for Sept. 6) and have been realigned for dates and locations to be determined.

— The NASCAR Xfinity Series race from Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (originally scheduled for May 30) has been realigned to a date and location to be determined.

— The NASCAR Xfinity Series race from Michigan (originally scheduled for June 6) has been realigned to a date and location to be determined.

What to Read Next