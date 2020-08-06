NASCAR reveals remainder of 2020 schedule for all national series

NASCAR announced the final installment of the 2020 schedule on Thursday, a 30-race stretch for all three national series that starts with the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Sept. 5 at Darlington Raceway and ends with the NASCAR Cup Series championship race on Nov. 8 at Phoenix Raceway.

The 10-race schedule in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs remains as originally planned, beginning on Sept. 6 at Darlington, but changes have been made to the Xfinity Series and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series schedules.

2020 NASCAR schedules: NASCAR Cup Series | Xfinity Series | Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series

For the Xfinity Series, a regular-season race on Sept. 12 at Richmond Raceway and a Round of 12 playoff race on Oct. 3 at Talladega Superspeedway have been added — the events are realigned from Michigan International Speedway and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, respectively. The Xfinity Series has made Talladega an annual stop on the schedule since 1992, but this year will mark the first time the Alabama track has hosted two races in a given season.

Additionally, the Xfinity Series playoff opener has been moved to Sept. 26 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

RELATED: Final installment of 2020 schedule announced

In the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, changes include a regular-season race on Sept. 6 at Darlington Raceway and the Round of 8 opener on Oct. 16 at Kansas Speedway, with those races realigned from Canadian Tire Motorsports Motorsport Park and Eldora Speedway, respectively. The Gander Trucks playoffs will kick off Sept. 17 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The addition of Darlington to the Gander Trucks schedule marks the series’ first event at the historic track in more than nine years. The tour has run six times at the South Carolina oval (2001-04; 2010-11).

The final schedule also includes two ARCA Menards Series races at Bristol Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway, plus an ARCA Menards West Series race at Phoenix Raceway.

RELATED: No practice, qualifying for remainder of 2020 events

“The one fortunate part of this latter part of the season and the playoffs is we were able to keep the original tracks and dates intact when it came to the Cup Series, but definitely they have had to be flexible with integrating some of the other series into those events so that they had a good championship schedule as well,” said Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition. “It has been again, just like everything else, just a lot of great teamwork between the teams, NASCAR and the venues.”

NASCAR‘s modified event procedures and protocols have been finalized in accordance with public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials. NASCAR will determine if fans are allowed entrance to NASCAR Cup Series races on a market-by-market basis, in accordance with local and state guidelines.

See the full schedule for all three series below. Playoff openers are bolded.