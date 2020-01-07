NASCAR reveals pit stop rules changes for select Xfinity, Gander Trucks races

NASCAR officials introduced rules changes Tuesday for pit stops — both for personnel and procedures — in select Xfinity Series and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series events this season, effectively eliminating “live” pit stops in those targeted events.

Officials indicate the changes are designed to enhance pit strategy and to streamline the personnel performing pit stops at those specified races. The rules also place limits on the types of service that teams can perform in each trip to pit road.

2020 Pit Stop Procedure

The rules will be in place for four Xfinity Series races: May 30 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, both events at Iowa Speedway (June 13 and Aug. 1), and the Aug. 8 stop at Road America. Gander Trucks teams will operate within these rules at three events this season: June 12 at Iowa, Aug. 21 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway and Sept. 6 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. None of the races are companion events with the NASCAR Cup Series.

“We really feel like this new pit stop procedure for the stand-alone races is kind of a unique opportunity we have with those events to try something new in the Gander Truck Series and the Xfinity Series that we hope will provide some increased incentive for teams to make differing strategy calls,” said Eric Peterson, Xfinity Series technical manager. “It will help mix up the event, provide more comers and goers and on-track passing during the race. The only way to really get a view of this is to do it, and we felt like taking a deliberate approach and doing it at the stand-alone events would be an excellent way to test it out, analyze the results when we get done and see where we go.”

In these seven events, team rosters will not have designated pit crew members. Each series will have a maximum of eight road crew members at these races who will also perform over-the-wall duties during pit stops — four to service the car (tires, jack), one fueler and one for driver assistance. The road crew total signifies an increase of one for Xfinity teams and two for Gander Trucks teams.

Teams cannot gain or lose positions based on the speed of pit service in these races (more below).

Peterson said the rationale for implementing these rules at stand-alone events was to provide efficiencies for the teams instead of a reliance on specialized pit-crew members from Cup Series teams. Two stand-alone Gander Trucks events were excluded: July 30 at Eldora Speedway, which has rules unique to the dirt-track showdown, and June 5 at Texas Motor Speedway, where fuel mileage comes into play with the length of the race and its stages.

“The stand-alones in general provide some additional logistical and efficiency challenges for Gander Trucks and Xfinity teams,” Peterson said. “Any time you have races where we’re not a companion to Cup or Cup is in a different area of the country, it is logistically harder for the Xfinity and Truck teams to accomplish those races and do all the things we do on a normal weekend. … A lot of the teams — a good portion, not all of them — do utilize sharing pit crew personnel between Cup and Xfinity and Gander Trucks that it is a logistical hurdle for the teams to fly those individuals back and forth. Trying this procedure at these events certainly alleviates a lot of that burden on the teams to make that happen.”

HOW IT WORKS