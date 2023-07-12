NASCAR reveals nominees for 2024 Hall of Fame class

NASCAR unveiled the ballot for the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024 on Wednesday, adding three new names to form the list of 15 total nominees.

Jimmie Johnson, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and an 83-time winner in NASCAR’s top division, joined the list in his first year of Hall of Fame eligibility. He’ll be joined by his crew chief Chad Knaus, who directed those seven championships, as a fellow newcomer to the Modern Era Ballot.

Another legend was added to the Pioneer Ballot — Donnie Allison, an indelible member of the “Alabama Gang” and 10-time Cup Series winner. The Pioneer Ballot is designed to honor those whose careers began more than 60 years ago.

The trio of new nominees helps to fill the void left by the induction of Matt Kenseth, Kirk Shelmerdine and Herschel McGriff earlier this year.

The Hall of Fame also revealed the list of five nominees for the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR, adding to the ballot Les Richter, a former standout linebacker for the Los Angeles Rams — but more importantly, for these purposes, later in life the senior vice president of operations for NASCAR and president of Riverside International Raceway. Lesa France Kennedy, Janet Guthrie, Alvin Hawkins and Dr. Joseph Mattioli remain on the Landmark Award list for this year; NASCAR Vice Chairman Mike Helton is the most recent recipient.

Voting for the Class of 2024 is scheduled for Aug. 2. Two inductees will be chosen from the Modern Era Ballot, which includes (alphabetically): Neil Bonnett, Tim Brewer, Jeff Burton, Carl Edwards, Harry Gant, Harry Hyde, Johnson, Knaus, Larry Phillips and Ricky Rudd. One will be elected from the five names on the Pioneer Ballot: Allison, Sam Ard, A.J. Foyt, Banjo Matthews and Ralph Moody.

A panel of 61 voting members will meet to cast ballots for the 2024 Hall of Fame class, with one ballot to be added through fan voting on NASCAR.com. The Fan Vote (www.nascar.com/halloffame) is currently open and will close on July 30 at midnight ET.

Johnson, 47, is one of the most decorated drivers in the sport’s history and one of just three champions to win seven career titles. After breaking out for 18 victories and two runner-up standings finishes in his first four seasons, Johnson went on an unprecedented — and unmatched — five-year streak of titles from 2006-10, later adding two more (2013, ’16) to tie Hall of Famers Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty in the feat. Johnson is currently a part-owner and part-time driver for Legacy Motor Club after spending his entire full-time career with Hendrick Motorsports.

Knaus, 51, has called 708 Cup races from atop the pit box, winning 82 of them — and landing in the top 10 in more than half of them (371). Knaus guided Johnson from 2002 to 2018, with 81 of those 82 wins coming with “Seven-Time” behind the wheel. The cerebral pit boss wrapped his career with driver William Byron in his final two seasons, with the No. 24 car picking up his final win in 2020.

Allison, 83, looks to join his brother, Bobby, and nephew, Davey, in the Hall after a career spanning 21 years in the Cup Series. Allison’s 10 victories came at some of NASCAR’s most famous tracks — Bristol, Charlotte, Daytona and Talladega, to name a few. Allison is etched in NASCAR lore forever as a willing and vibrant participant in the fight between he, his brother and Cale Yarborough at the 1979 Daytona 500, one of the first NASCAR races televised live from beginning to end.

Richter, who died in 2010 at age 79, was the second overall pick in the 1952 NFL Draft and compiled a stellar career that led to a 2011 induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. After his playing days were over, his attention shifted to racing, where he ran Riverside until 1983 while later taking on other roles for International Speedway Corporation and International Race of Champions in addition to his role with NASCAR.

The reigning Cup Series champion has participated as part of the Voting Day panel each year since 2014*. Reigning champ Joey Logano will participate in voting for the second time.

*Because 2022 voting and induction procedures were canceled, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott — the 2020 and ’21 Cup Series champions — both participated in the 2023 Hall of Fame vote.