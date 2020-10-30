NASCAR reveals 2021 Xfinity schedule

Dustin Long
The 2021 Xfinity schedule will follow most of next year’s Cup schedule, joining the Cup Series on 32 of 33 race weekends next year.

The lone Xfinity race that will not be held in conjunction with the Cup Series next year will be the Mid-Ohio race on June 5.

The Xfinity regular season begins Feb. 13 at Daytona. The regular season ends Sept. 17 at Bristol. The seven-race playoffs will begin Sept. 25 at Las Vegas.

The series will follow the Cup Series to Circuit of the Americas and Nashville Superspeedway. The Xfinity Series will race at COTA on May 22 and at Nashville on June 19.

“As was the case with the Cup Series, we’re thrilled to have worked with the industry and our broadcast partners to deliver an exciting Xfinity Series schedule for our fans,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR vice president of racing development, in a statement. “We saw phenomenal Xfinity Series racing in 2020, and this schedule allows us to build on that momentum by adding compelling new venues to an already fantastic mix of traditional racetracks.”

Iowa Speedway is not back on the Xfinity schedule. The series had raced there since 2009. The track said in a statement that it does not anticipate hosing a Truck Series race in 2021.

2021 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE

 

Date Race / Track
Saturday, February 13 Daytona
Saturday, February 20 Homestead-Miami
Saturday, February 27 Auto Club
Saturday, March 6 Las Vegas
Saturday, March 13 Phoenix
Saturday, March 20 Atlanta
Friday, April 9 Martinsville
Saturday, April 24 Talladega
Saturday, May 8 Darlington
Saturday, May 15 Dover
Saturday, May 22 COTA
Saturday, May 29 Charlotte
Saturday, June 5 Mid-Ohio
Saturday, June 12 Texas
Saturday, June 19 Nashville Superspeedway
Sunday, June 27 Pocono
Saturday, July 3 Road America
Saturday, July 10 Atlanta
Saturday, July 17 New Hampshire
Saturday, August 7 Watkins Glen
Saturday, August 14 Indianapolis Road Course
Saturday, August 21 Michigan
Friday, August 27 Daytona
Saturday, September 4 Darlington
Saturday, September 11 Richmond
Friday, September 17 Bristol
Saturday, September 25 Las Vegas
Saturday, October 2 Talladega
Saturday, October 9 Charlotte Roval
Saturday, October 16 Texas
Saturday, October 23 Kansas
Saturday, October 30 Martinsville
Saturday, November 6 Phoenix

