NASCAR reveals 2021 Xfinity schedule

The 2021 Xfinity schedule will follow most of next year’s Cup schedule, joining the Cup Series on 32 of 33 race weekends next year.

The lone Xfinity race that will not be held in conjunction with the Cup Series next year will be the Mid-Ohio race on June 5.

The Xfinity regular season begins Feb. 13 at Daytona. The regular season ends Sept. 17 at Bristol. The seven-race playoffs will begin Sept. 25 at Las Vegas.

The series will follow the Cup Series to Circuit of the Americas and Nashville Superspeedway. The Xfinity Series will race at COTA on May 22 and at Nashville on June 19.

“As was the case with the Cup Series, we’re thrilled to have worked with the industry and our broadcast partners to deliver an exciting Xfinity Series schedule for our fans,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR vice president of racing development, in a statement. “We saw phenomenal Xfinity Series racing in 2020, and this schedule allows us to build on that momentum by adding compelling new venues to an already fantastic mix of traditional racetracks.”

Iowa Speedway is not back on the Xfinity schedule. The series had raced there since 2009. The track said in a statement that it does not anticipate hosing a Truck Series race in 2021.

2021 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE

Date Race / Track Saturday, February 13 Daytona Saturday, February 20 Homestead-Miami Saturday, February 27 Auto Club Saturday, March 6 Las Vegas Saturday, March 13 Phoenix Saturday, March 20 Atlanta Friday, April 9 Martinsville Saturday, April 24 Talladega Saturday, May 8 Darlington Saturday, May 15 Dover Saturday, May 22 COTA Saturday, May 29 Charlotte Saturday, June 5 Mid-Ohio Saturday, June 12 Texas Saturday, June 19 Nashville Superspeedway Sunday, June 27 Pocono Saturday, July 3 Road America Saturday, July 10 Atlanta Saturday, July 17 New Hampshire Saturday, August 7 Watkins Glen Saturday, August 14 Indianapolis Road Course Saturday, August 21 Michigan Friday, August 27 Daytona Saturday, September 4 Darlington Saturday, September 11 Richmond Friday, September 17 Bristol Saturday, September 25 Las Vegas Saturday, October 2 Talladega Saturday, October 9 Charlotte Roval Saturday, October 16 Texas Saturday, October 23 Kansas Saturday, October 30 Martinsville Saturday, November 6 Phoenix

