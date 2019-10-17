NASCAR and Rev Racing set to host 2019 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Driver Development Combine

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (October 17, 2019) — Following a thorough selection process, NASCAR and Rev Racing have identified 10 multicultural and female drivers to host at the 2019 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Driver Development Combine in Daytona Beach and New Smyrna Beach, Fla., on October 22-23.

Numerous drivers from around the world applied to the program, but only the 10 finalists will compete for spots to drive with Rev Racing and compete in the NASCAR Late Model Stock, ARCA Menards Series East and ARCA Menards Showdown Series in 2020.

Drivers will be put to the test during the two-day event where evaluators from across the industry will judge each participant on their on-track performance, physical fitness, media and marketing skills. Many of the drivers will be piloting late model stock cars for the first time during the on-track assessment at New Smyrna Speedway.

“We are thrilled with the caliber of diverse drivers planning to compete in this year‘s combine,” said Jusan Hamilton, Director of Racing Operations and Event Management at NASCAR. “The driver selection process for the 2020 class was highly competitive, as we had several talented applicants from across the United States and abroad — and that advanced level of competition boosts our confidence in the ladder system we have in place with our partners at Rev Racing, which will be effective for many years to come.”

Rajah Caruth, Isabella Robusto and Lavar Scott participated in the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Youth Driver Development Combine earlier this year in Concord, N.C., where they were mentored by NASCAR Drive for Diversity team members, Chase Cabre, Nicholas Sanchez, Brooke Storer and Gracie Trotter.

“We are excited to see our some of our youth development drivers be selected as participants in this year‘s combine,” said Max Siegel, Owner of Rev Racing. “We will look to our returning drivers to set the bar high and look forward to the selection of the 2020 Class.”

This year‘s participants comprise a diverse group of drivers from the United States and beyond including three black, three female and four Hispanic drivers. Their ultimate goal is to compete at NASCAR‘s highest level, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Much like the other participants, foreign driver Loris Hezemans has already made a name for himself. The Dutch driver won the 2019 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series race at Raceway Vernay in the Netherlands and the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series 2018 Junior championship.

Veteran NASCAR Drive for Diversity participant, Chase Cabre, has experienced success with Rev Racing claiming two races and four poles in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East in 2019.

Program graduates include three drivers now competing in NASCAR‘s top Monster Energy series, Daniel Suarez, Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson, who scored a victory at Dover International Speedway earlier this month to punch his ticket into the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Playoffs.

The 2019 NASCAR Drive for Diversity participants include:

Name Hometown Age Racing Series Chase Cabre Tampa, Fla. 22 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Rajah Caruth Washington, DC 17 US Legend Car Series & eNASCAR Ignite Series Loris Hezemans Amsterdam, Netherlands 22 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Perry Patino Montgomery, Ala. 20 Limited Late Model & Pro Late Model Series Isabella Robusto Fort Mill, S.C. 14 US Legends Car Series Nicholas Sanchez Homestead, Fla. 18 NASCAR Whelen All American Series & NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Lavar Scott Carney’s Pointe, N.J. 16 600 Micro Sprint Series Brooke Storer Land O’Lakes, Fla. 21 NASCAR Whelen All American Series Gracie Trotter Denver, N.C. 18 NASCAR Whelen All American Series Ryan Vargas La Mirada, Calif. 19 NASCAR Whelen All American Series



