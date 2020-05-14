NASCAR returns to Darlington: Time, date, TV channel, starting order, schedule, livestream, how to watch

NASCAR will become the second professional sports league to restart their season when they drop the green flag Sunday afternoon at Darlington.

It will start a series of races to help NASCAR organizers get back on track with the season schedule. Due to the pandemic, the Cup Series has postponed eight races and NASCAR is dedicated to running a full 36-race schedule. To get there, the Cup Series will race four races, two at both the Darlington and Charlotte tracks in an 11-day span.

Drivers will get back in their seats looking to continue the season from the four races they had before racing was paused.

A lot has happened in that time since. Ryan Newman, after a heart-wrenching crash at the Daytona 500, is cleared to return to the racecar. Kyle Larson was suspended due to racist comments and replaced in the No. 42 car by former Cup Series champion Matt Kenseth. Small shop driver Timmy Hill also tore up NASCAR's iRacing circuit while they were on hiatus.

Several safety precautions will be in place to hold the race. NASCAR has created a maximum crew number that each team is allowed to bring to the track. They will also be doing temperature checks every time sometime enters the track. NASCAR felt it is not their place to request mass testing while many areas of the country still struggle to keep up. Any violations of their procedures will result in a fine.

There will be a lot of eyes on NASCAR as they try to return safely. Drivers have to get readjusted to racing real racecars and jump into competition without their normal practice and qualifying sessions.

The Real Heroes 400

What: Darlington Raceway - 293 laps, 400 miles

Date: Sunday, May 17

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Radio: MRN (local listings)

Live Stream: FOXSports.com











Weekend Schedule:

There will be no qualifying and practice sessions due to safety concerns related to the coronavirus. NASCAR will hold qualifying for the May 24 race in Charlotte.

7:30 a.m. ET - Car Inspection

3:30 p.m. ET - Green flag



Starting Order:

Without qualifying, NASCAR will hold a draw for the starting order on Thursday evening. Here is the entry list:

00 - Quin Houff

1 - Kurt Busch

2 - Brad Keselowski

3 - Austin Dillon

4 - Kevin Harvick

6 - Ryan Newman

7 - Josh Bilicki

8 - Tyler Reddick

9 - Chase Elliott

10 - Aric Almirola

11 - Denny Hamlin

12 - Ryan Blaney

13 - Ty Dillon

14 - Clint Bowyer

15 - Brennan Poole

17 - Chris Buescher

18 - Kyle Busch

19 - Martin Truex Jr.

20 - Erik Jones

21 - Matt DiBenedetto

22 - Joey Logano

24 - William Byron

27 - JJ Yeley

32 - Corey LaJoie

34 - Michael McDowell

37 - Ryan Preece

38 - John Hunter Nemechek

41 - Cole Custer

42 - Matt Kenseth

43 - Bubba Wallace

47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr

48 - Jimmie Johnson

51 - Joey Gase

53 - Garrett Smithley

66 - Timmy Hill

77 - Reed Sorenson

78 - BJ McLeod

88 - Alex Bowman

95 - Christopher Bell

96 - Daniel Suarez















































































Upcoming NASCAR Schedule

May 17: The Real Heroes 400, Darlington (3:30 p.m. ET)

May 20: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Darlington Raceway, Darlington (7:30 p.m. ET)

May 24: Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte (6:00 p.m. ET)

May 27: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Charlotte, Charlotte (8:00 p.m ET)

May 31: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Bristol, Bristol (3:30 p.m ET)









NASCAR returns to Darlington: Time, date, TV channel, starting order, schedule, livestream, how to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington