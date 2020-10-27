NASCAR to resume Texas Cup playoff race Wednesday

Dustin Long

Rain has prevented NASCAR from resuming the Cup playoff race for a second consecutive day. The race has been rescheduled for 3 p.m. ET Wednesday and will air on NBCSN.

The race has been under a delay since Sunday afternoon. NASCAR had its best chance of resuming the race Tuesday night. Series officials announced an intention to grid cars at 8 p.m. ET and fire engines at 8:30 p.m. ET. Rain returned shortly after the announcement and was too much to overcome.

Fifty-two of the 334 laps are complete. Clint Bowyer is the leader. The race must get to lap 167 – halfway – for the event to be considered official.

The wunderground.com forecast for Wednesday calls for cloudy skies with a high of 48 degrees and a 39% chance of rain for the resumption of the race.

NASCAR states that if the race can be completed Wednesday, then Martinsville’s weekend schedule will be able to remain the same. Any additional postponements, NASCAR stated, will require an adjustment to the Martinsville schedule. Trucks are scheduled to race at Martinsville on Friday, followed by Xfinity on Saturday and Cup on Sunday.

RUNNING ORDER AFTER 52 LAPS:

  1. Clint Bowyer
  2. Jimmie Johnson
  3. Erik Jones
  4. Joey Logano
  5. Martin Truex Jr.
  6. Chase Elliott
  7. Ryan Blaney
  8. Austin Dillon
  9. Brad Keselowski
  10. Kyle Busch
  11. Tyler Reddick
  12. William Byron
  13. Matt DiBenedetto
  14. Kurt Busch
  15. Denny Hamlin
  16. Matt Kenseth
  17. Christopher Bell
  18. Alex Bowman
  19. John Hunter Nemechek
  20. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  21. Bubba Wallace
  22. Michael McDowell
  23. Ryan Newman
  24. Cole Custer
  25. Corey LaJoie
  26. Ryan Preece
  27. Aric Almirola
  28. Ty Dillon
  29. Joey Gase
  30. Garrett Smithley
  31. Timmy Hill
  32. Daniel Suarez
  33. Chad Finchum
  34. Brennan Poole
  35. Reed Sorenson
  36. Kevin Harvick
  37. Josh Bilicki
  38. Chris Buescher
  39. Quin Houff
  40. J.J. Yeley

NASCAR to resume Texas Cup playoff race Wednesday originally appeared on NBCSports.com