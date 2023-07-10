NASCAR results: William Byron wins rain-shortened Cup race at Atlanta ahead of Daniel Suárez and A.J. Allmendinger

Quaker State 400 results

Quaker State 400 TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday

5:30-7 p.m.: Practice and qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)

Sunday

6-7 p.m.: Pre-race show (USA, NBC Sports app)

7-10 p.m.: Quaker State 400 (USA, NBC Sports app)

Quaker State 400 details

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway (1.54-mile, high-banked dogleg oval), Hampton, Georgia

Length: 260 laps for 400 miles

Banking: Turns – 28 degrees | Straightaways – 5 degrees

Last year’s winner: Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Quaker State 400 starting grid

A hybrid superspeedway

Prior to the 2022 season, speedway management completed a facelift of the 1.54-mile circuit that narrowed the corners and raised the banking to 28 degrees to encourage racing that more resembles the 2.5-mile-plus Daytona and Talladega superspeedways.

The results were mixed. While organizers got the exciting pack racing they wanted, between two races there were 22 cautions for crashes. That’s more than the last four races at Daytona and Talladega combined. The spring race this year did only feature five yellow flags including the two stage breaks, suggesting teams and drivers have acclimated to the unique track.

Top drivers and best bets for the Quaker State 400

Pack racing is inherently unpredictable as one wrong move can hang you out of the draft and plummeting down the order like a stone. Accordingly, BetMGM’s odds for the race win are wide open with no driver entering the weekend at better than 12-to-1.

Best odds to win

• Ryan Blaney +1200

• Brad Keselowski +1200

• Kyle Busch +1300

• Chase Elliott +1300

• Denny Hamlin +1300

• Joey Logano +1300

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on the odds, noting that it could be a good weekend for Ford. In terms of mid-tier value, Bromberg recommends Bubba Wallace (+2500) and Alex Bowman (+3000) as both have seen most of their success on superspeedways. If you’re looking for a longshot, he recommends 2021 Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell, who enters the weekend at +4000.

Quaker State 400 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Cole Custer (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Austin Hilll (62), Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Weather for the Quaker State 400

The weekend forecast calls for temperatures in the high 80s/lower 90s with a 51% chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday. Due to the later start time for qualifying and race, they may duck the summer afternoon rain showers that are commonplace in the south during spring and summer months, so the weekend seems likely to remain mostly on schedule.