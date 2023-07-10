NASCAR results: William Byron wins rain-shortened Cup race at Atlanta ahead of Daniel Suárez and A.J. Allmendinger

Quaker State 400 results

  1. William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  2. Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  3. A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  4. Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

  5. Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  6. Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

  7. J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

  8. Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  9. Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

  10. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

  11. Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

  12. Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

  13. Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  14. Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  15. Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

  16. Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

  17. Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

  18. Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  19. Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  20. BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

  21. Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  22. Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  23. Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  24. Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  25. Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

  26. Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  27. Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

  28. Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

  29. Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  30. Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  31. Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  32. Cole Custer (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

  33. Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

  34. Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  35. Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  36. Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  37. Austin Hilll (62), Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

Quaker State 400 TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday
5:30-7 p.m.: Practice and qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)

Sunday
6-7 p.m.: Pre-race show (USA, NBC Sports app)
7-10 p.m.: Quaker State 400 (USA, NBC Sports app)

Quaker State 400 details

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway (1.54-mile, high-banked dogleg oval), Hampton, Georgia
Length: 260 laps for 400 miles
Banking: Turns – 28 degrees | Straightaways – 5 degrees
Last year’s winner: Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Quaker State 400 starting grid

  1. Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  2. Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

  3. Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  4. Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

  5. Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

  6. Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  7. Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  8. Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  9. Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

  10. Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

  11. Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

  12. Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

  13. Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  14. Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  15. Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

  16. Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  17. Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  18. William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  19. A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  20. Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

  21. Cole Custer (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

  22. Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  23. Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  24. J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

  25. Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

  26. Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  27. Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  28. Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  29. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

  30. Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  31. Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

  32. Austin Hilll (62), Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

  33. Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  34. Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  35. BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

  36. Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  37. Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

A hybrid superspeedway

Prior to the 2022 season, speedway management completed a facelift of the 1.54-mile circuit that narrowed the corners and raised the banking to 28 degrees to encourage racing that more resembles the 2.5-mile-plus Daytona and Talladega superspeedways.

The results were mixed. While organizers got the exciting pack racing they wanted, between two races there were 22 cautions for crashes. That’s more than the last four races at Daytona and Talladega combined. The spring race this year did only feature five yellow flags including the two stage breaks, suggesting teams and drivers have acclimated to the unique track.

Top drivers and best bets for the Quaker State 400

Pack racing is inherently unpredictable as one wrong move can hang you out of the draft and plummeting down the order like a stone. Accordingly, BetMGM’s odds for the race win are wide open with no driver entering the weekend at better than 12-to-1.

Best odds to win
• Ryan Blaney +1200
• Brad Keselowski +1200
• Kyle Busch +1300
• Chase Elliott +1300
• Denny Hamlin +1300
• Joey Logano +1300

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on the odds, noting that it could be a good weekend for Ford. In terms of mid-tier value, Bromberg recommends Bubba Wallace (+2500) and Alex Bowman (+3000) as both have seen most of their success on superspeedways. If you’re looking for a longshot, he recommends 2021 Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell, who enters the weekend at +4000.

Quaker State 400 entry list

Weather for the Quaker State 400

The weekend forecast calls for temperatures in the high 80s/lower 90s with a 51% chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday. Due to the later start time for qualifying and race, they may duck the summer afternoon rain showers that are commonplace in the south during spring and summer months, so the weekend seems likely to remain mostly on schedule.

