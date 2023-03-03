NASCAR results: William Byron leads 176 laps, wins all three stages in Las Vegas

Yahoo Sports Staff
·6 min read

William Byron came out of the pits first ahead of teammate Kyle Larson before a two-lap restart and won the Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas. The race was extended four laps to 271 after Aric Almirola hit the wall with four laps to go.

Pennzoil 400 results

  1. William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  2. Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  3. Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  4. Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

  5. Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  6. Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

  7. Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  8. Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  9. Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  10. Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  11. Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  12. Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  13. Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

  14. Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  15. Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

  16. Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Fordd\

  17. Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

  18. A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  19. Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

  20. Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  21. Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

  22. Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  23. Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

  25. Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

  26. Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

  27. Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  28. Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  29. Josh Berry (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  30. Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

  31. Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

  32. B.J. McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

  33. J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

  34. Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  35. Cody Ware (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

  36. Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Pennzoil 400 starting grid

  1. Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

  2. William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  3. Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

  4. Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  5. Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  6. Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  7. Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

  8. Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  9. Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

  10. Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  11. Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  12. Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  13. Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

  14. Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  15. Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

  17. Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

  18. Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

  19. Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  20. Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  21. Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  22. Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

  23. A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  24. Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  25. Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

  26. Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  27. Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  28. Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

  29. J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

  30. Cody Ware (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

  31. Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  32. Josh Berry (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  33. Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  34. Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

  35. Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

  36. B.J. McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Pennzoil 400 broadcast schedule

All times ET

Saturday, March 4 1:35-3:30 p.m.: Practice and qualifying (FS2 until 2 p.m., FS1 from 2 p.m.)

Sunday, March 5 3:30-6:30 p.m.: Pennzoil 400

Pennzoil 400 details

Venue: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile tri-oval with 20-degree banked turns)
Length: 267 laps for 400.5 miles
Last year's winner: Alex Bowman

Chase Elliott out with broken leg

Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott — the 2020 series champion — will not be in the car in Las Vegas after he fractured his left tibia snowboarding in Colorado during the week. Elliott underwent successful surgery Friday and was released from the hospital Saturday. The team announced there is no timetable for his return, only noting it will take "several weeks" for him to get back into the car. Xfinity series competitor Josh Berry, who won the fall race at Las Vegas in 2022 will substitute for Eilliott this weekend.

Top drivers and best bets for the Pennzoil 400

The field features eight previous winners including four multiple-time winners (Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Martin Truex Jr.). Parity reigns at Las Vegas where no one has won consecutive races since Jimmie Johnson in 2007 and each of the last three races were won by the three engine manufacturers. Las Vegas native – and last week’s winner at Auto Club SpeedwayKyle Busch is the favorite over at BetMGM with 6.5-to-1 odds.

Best odds to win

  • Kyle Busch +650

  • Kyle Larson +800

  • Ross Chastain +900

  • Joey Logano +900

  • Ryan Blaney +1100

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg suggests finding good mid-tier value in Truex Jr. (+1200) and Tyler Reddick (+2000) and also notes Brad Keselowski (+4100) has good longshot value as he has won three times in the desert.

Oct 15, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski (6) during qualifying at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Three-time Las Vegas winner Brad Keselowski is a longshot to win Sunday with 41-to-1 odds. (Phot by Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Pennzoil 400 entries list

Weather for the Pennzoil 400

The forecast calls for nearly perfect racing conditions on Saturday and Sunday with partly cloudy skies, highs in the mid-60s and no chance of rain.

