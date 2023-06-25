NASCAR results: Ross Chastain wins at Nashville from pole ahead of Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin
The Cup Series runs its second of four points-paying night races this weekend
Ally 400 results
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
J.J. Yeley (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Brennan Poole (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Josh Bilicki (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Ally 400 TV/streaming/radio schedule
Friday
6:30-7:30 p.m.: Practice (USA, NBC Sports app, PRN)
Saturday
1-2:30 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app, PRN)
Sunday
7-11 p.m.: Ally 400 (NBC, NBC Sports app, PRN)
Ally 400 details
Track: Nashville Superspeedway (1 1/3-mile D-shaped oval), Lebanon, Tennessee
Banking: Turns – 14 degrees | Tri-oval – 9 degrees | Backstretch – 3 degrees
Length: 300 laps for 400 miles
Last year’s winner: Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Top drivers and best bets for the Ally 400
Hendrick Motorsports is well-represented in the favorites, according to BetMGM. Kyle Larson won the inaugural event there and enters the weekend, as he does most weekends, as the prohibitive favorite. William Byron has excelled at intermediate tracks this season, and Chase Elliott won at Nashville last season.
Best odds to win
• Kyle Larson +550
• Martin Truex Jr. +650
• Denny Hamlin +700
• Kyle Busch +800
• William Byron +800
• Chase Elliott +850
Martin Truex Jr. has the second-best moneyline despite posting two 22nd-place finishes at Nashville, and Kyle Busch has failed to crack the top 10 at Nashville but has already won three races this season. Denny Hamlin finished sixth there last year.
Weather forecast for the Ally 400
It is forecast to be warm and overcast all weekend with a 51% chance of rain both Friday and Sunday. With practice already limited in the current NASCAR weekend format, a washed-out session Friday night won’t phase any of the Cup teams. But if it rains Sunday before the race, grip could be at a premium as any rubber laid down by the support series will be washed away.