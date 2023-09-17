Advertisement

NASCAR results, highlights: Denny Hamlin wins at Bristol, defending Cup champion Joey Logano among playoff eliminations

Logano, Michael McDowell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kevin Harvick were eliminated from the playoffs

John Parker
·6 min read
5

Bass Pro Shops Night Race results

  1. Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  2. Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  3. Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  4. Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

  5. Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  6. Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

  7. Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  8. Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

  9. William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  10. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

  11. Carson Hocevar (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

  12. Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  13. Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  14. Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

  15. Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

  16. Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

  17. Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  18. Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  19. Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  20. Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  21. Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  22. Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

  23. Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  24. Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

  25. Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  26. J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

  27. Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  28. Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

  29. Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  30. A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  31. BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

  32. Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

  33. Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  34. Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

  35. Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  36. Ryan Newman (51), Rickare Racing Ford

Updated 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings

1. William Byron – 3,036
2. Martin Truex Jr. – 3,036
3. Denny Hamlin – 3,032
4. Kyle Larson – 3,023
5. Chris Buescher – 3,021
6. Kyle Busch – 3,019
7. Christopher Bell – 3,016
8. Tyler Reddick – 3,014
______________________________ Cut line
9. Ross Chastain – 3,011
10. Brad Keselowski  – 3,011
11. Ryan Blaney – 3,008
12. Bubba Wallace – 3,000

Bass Pro Shops Night Race TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Friday
4:30-5:15 p.m.: Practice (USA, NBC Sports app)
5:20-6:30 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)

Saturday
6-6:30 p.m.: Pre-race show (USA, NBC Sports app)
6:30-10 p.m.: Bass Pro Shops Night Race (USA, NBC Sports app)

Bass Pro Shops Night Race details

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway (0.533-mile oval), in Tennessee
Length: 500 laps for 267 miles
Banking: Turns – 24-29 degrees | Frontstretch – 5-9 degrees | Backstretch – 4-8 degrees
Stage lengths: Stage 1 – 125 laps | Stage 2 – 125 laps | Stage 3 – 250 laps
2022 winner: Chris Buescher

Bass Pro Shops Night Race starting grid

  1. Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  2. Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  3. William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  4. Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

  5. Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  6. Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

  7. Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  8. Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  9. Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

  10. Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  11. Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

  12. Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

  13. Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  14. Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  15. Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  16. Carson Hocevar (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

  17. Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  18. Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  19. Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  20. Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

  21. Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  22. A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  23. Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  24. Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

  26. Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  27. Ryan Newman (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

  28. Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

  29. Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

  30. Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

  31. Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

  32. Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

  33. Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  34. BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

  35. J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

  36. Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 18: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops/SherryStrong.org Toyota, Ryan Blaney, driver of the #12 Menards/Richmond Ford, and Aric Almirola, driver of the #10 Smithfield Ford, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 18, 2021 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
NASCAR Cup Series regular-season champion Martin Truex Jr. enters Bristol seven points shy of advancing out of the first round of the playoffs. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Bass Pro Shops Night Race top drivers and best bets

After the first two postseason races went to playoff drivers, five of the top six favorites for the win at Bristol — according to BetMGM — are in the playoffs. Larson, who won the event in 2021, is the favorite at 5 ½-to-1, while no other driver has odds better than 8-to-1. Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott is the only non-playoff driver among the favorites, likely due to him having the best average Bristol starting position (7.9) and finish (12.3) of anyone in the field.

Best odds to win
• Kyle Larson +550
• Brad Keselowski +800
• Denny Hamlin +825
• Christopher Bell +900
• William Byron +900
• Chase Elliott +900

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on the gambling outlook and identified defending series champion Joey Logano as a good mid-tier option as his +1700 moneyline isn’t in line with his career performance at Bristol (two wins and 10 top-10 finishes). If you like living dangerously, Bromberg suggests taking a flier on Daniel Suárez — who has two top 10s at the track — at 80-to-1.

Bass Pro Shops Night Race entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Carson Hocevar (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Ryan Newman (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Bass Pro Shops Night Race weather

The forecast calls for high temperatures in the mid-70s during the day, cooling into the 60s for the race Saturday night. That shouldn’t accelerate the normally high tire degradation Bristol produces — especially on the right sides earlier in the race before the track is rubbered in — meaning teams likely won’t be looking to extend runs beyond a normal pit window.