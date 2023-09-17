NASCAR results, highlights: Denny Hamlin wins at Bristol, defending Cup champion Joey Logano among playoff eliminations

Bass Pro Shops Night Race results

Updated 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings

1. William Byron – 3,036

2. Martin Truex Jr. – 3,036

3. Denny Hamlin – 3,032

4. Kyle Larson – 3,023

5. Chris Buescher – 3,021

6. Kyle Busch – 3,019

7. Christopher Bell – 3,016

8. Tyler Reddick – 3,014

______________________________ Cut line

9. Ross Chastain – 3,011

10. Brad Keselowski – 3,011

11. Ryan Blaney – 3,008

12. Bubba Wallace – 3,000

Bass Pro Shops Night Race TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Friday

4:30-5:15 p.m.: Practice (USA, NBC Sports app)

5:20-6:30 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)

Saturday

6-6:30 p.m.: Pre-race show (USA, NBC Sports app)

6:30-10 p.m.: Bass Pro Shops Night Race (USA, NBC Sports app)

Bass Pro Shops Night Race details

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway (0.533-mile oval), in Tennessee

Length: 500 laps for 267 miles

Banking: Turns – 24-29 degrees | Frontstretch – 5-9 degrees | Backstretch – 4-8 degrees

Stage lengths: Stage 1 – 125 laps | Stage 2 – 125 laps | Stage 3 – 250 laps

2022 winner: Chris Buescher

Bass Pro Shops Night Race starting grid

NASCAR Cup Series regular-season champion Martin Truex Jr. enters Bristol seven points shy of advancing out of the first round of the playoffs. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Bass Pro Shops Night Race top drivers and best bets

After the first two postseason races went to playoff drivers, five of the top six favorites for the win at Bristol — according to BetMGM — are in the playoffs. Larson, who won the event in 2021, is the favorite at 5 ½-to-1, while no other driver has odds better than 8-to-1. Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott is the only non-playoff driver among the favorites, likely due to him having the best average Bristol starting position (7.9) and finish (12.3) of anyone in the field.

Best odds to win

• Kyle Larson +550

• Brad Keselowski +800

• Denny Hamlin +825

• Christopher Bell +900

• William Byron +900

• Chase Elliott +900

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on the gambling outlook and identified defending series champion Joey Logano as a good mid-tier option as his +1700 moneyline isn’t in line with his career performance at Bristol (two wins and 10 top-10 finishes). If you like living dangerously, Bromberg suggests taking a flier on Daniel Suárez — who has two top 10s at the track — at 80-to-1.

Bass Pro Shops Night Race entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Carson Hocevar (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Ryan Newman (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Bass Pro Shops Night Race weather

The forecast calls for high temperatures in the mid-70s during the day, cooling into the 60s for the race Saturday night. That shouldn’t accelerate the normally high tire degradation Bristol produces — especially on the right sides earlier in the race before the track is rubbered in — meaning teams likely won’t be looking to extend runs beyond a normal pit window.