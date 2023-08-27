NASCAR results: Chris Buescher wins regular-season finale, Bubba Wallace retains final playoff spot

The Cup Series regular season ends and the playoff field will be set this weekend

Coke Zero Sugar 400 TV and streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Friday

5-6:30 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)

Saturday

7-7:30 p.m.: Pre-race show (NBC, Peacock)

7:30-10:30 p.m.: Coke Zero Sugar 400 (NBC, Peacock)

Coke Zero Sugar 400 track, lap count, stage lengths

Track: Daytona International Raceway (2.5-mile, tri-oval superspeedway) in Daytona Beach, Florida

Length: 160 laps for 400 miles

Stages: 35, 60 and 65 laps

Banking: Turns – 31 degrees | Tri-oval – 18 degrees | Backstretch – 3 degrees

Coke Zero Sugar 400 starting lineup

Top drivers and best bets for the Coke Zero Sugar 400

For the second straight week, Chase Elliott is a favorite in a must-win situation. Oddsmakers like a desperate Elliott with Hendrick Motorsports horsepower on a superspeedway, so he enters the weekend as the co-favorite with Denny Hamlin at +1200, according to BetMGM.

Best odds to win

Chase Elliott +1200

Denny Hamlin +1200

Ryan Blaney +1300

Brad Keselowski +1300

Joey Logano +1300

In addition to the favorites, Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg wrote on the betting outlook earlier in the week and identified Ross Chastain (+2500) and Christopher Bell (+3000) as good midtier bets. If you want a long shot, A.J. Allmendinger — who could still make the playoffs on points, but a win would secure it — is sitting out there at 40-to-1.

Playoff bubble entering Coke Zero Sugar 400

Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski are locked into the playoffs on points after their finishes at Watkins Glen. Wallace sits on the cut line 32 points ahead of Ty Gibbs. The good news for Wallace is that he owns the second-best average Daytona finish in the field, at 13th; the bad news is he could easily be ganged up on in the draft by multicar teams, with drivers off the cut line looking to vault ahead him and 23XI.

16. Bubba Wallace +32

17. Ty Gibbs -32

18. Daniel Suárez -43

19. A.J. Allmendinger -72

20. Alex Bowman -96

Coke Zero Sugar 400 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Chandler Smith (13), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Brennan Poole (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Riley Herbst (36), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Josh Berry (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

J.J. Yeley (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Austin Hill (62), Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Coke Zero Sugar 400 weather forecast

The forecast is hot and dry with temperatures in the lower 90s for both days of Cup Series running. Hotter weather does mean more tire degradation, but more than that, fuel burning faster will be a greater influence on the pit strategy as fuel windows shorten.