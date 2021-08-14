NASCAR to remove rumble strip outside of Turn 6 on Indy Road Course

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — NASCAR officials will remove the orange rumble strip at the exit of Turn 6 before Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series qualifying and race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

The rumble strip posed an issue during Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race on the 2.439-mile road course after a Lap 1 crash damaged the front end of a number of cars when they got off-course, including Brandon Brown, Harrison Burton, Kevin Harvick and Brandon Jones.

The Cup Series will be on track Sunday beginning with Busch Pole Qualifying at 9 a.m. ET on CNBC, IMS Radio Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, followed by the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at 1 p.m. ET on NBC, IMS Radio Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.