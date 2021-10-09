NASCAR to remove extra rumble strips for Cup Series race at Roval

NASCAR will remove six sets of six yellow and black rumble strips from the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval layout ahead of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 (2 p.m. ET, NBC, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

While the normal blue rumble strips around the track will remain, the six sets of striped rumble strips used to enforce track limits on the backstretch chicane will be taken out.

The rumble strips, which have been in place since 2018, were placed there to keep vehicles from traveling at excessive speeds across the entire chicane. NASCAR officials discussed their potential removal with Charlotte Motor Speedway representatives and some Cup Series drivers in reaction to Saturday’s Xfinity Series race after Josh Bilicki suffered a brake failure and blew through the caution-like rumble strips.

All sides came to the conclusion that track limits and enforcement can still take place in the absence of the extra rumble-strip placement while avoiding an incident similar to the one that occurred with Bilicki‘s No. 07 car.