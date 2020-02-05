NASCAR releases tentative testing schedule for Cup teams

NASCAR issued a rules bulletin update to teams Wednesday that included a tentative testing schedule for the Next Gen car for the rest of the year.

NASCAR noted the schedule is subject to change based on testing needs.

Here is the tentative testing schedule for 2020 (all tests will be with the Next Gen car only):

March 2-3: NASCAR test at Auto Club Speedway

March 16-17: NASCAR test at Atlanta Motor Speedway

April 6-7: NASCAR test at Bristol Motor Speedway

May 4-5: NASCAR test at Dover International Speedway

June 2-3: NASCAR test at Charlotte Motor Speedway

July 14-15: NASCAR test at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

August 25: Open test at Charlotte Motor Speedway oval

Sept. 1-2: Goodyear tire test at Richmond Raceway

Sept. 8: Open test at Charlotte Motor Speedway oval

Sept. 22-23: Organizational test at Texas Motor Speedway

Sept. 29: Open test at Charlotte Motor Speedway oval

Oct. 6-7: Goodyear tire test at Daytona International Speedway

Oct. 13: Open test at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

Oct. 20-21: Organizational test at Dover International Speedway

Oct. 27: Open test at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

Nov. 2-3: Goodyear tire test at Martinsville Speedway

Nov. 10: Open test at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

Nov. 17-18: Organizational test at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nov. 24: Open test at Charlotte Motor Speedway oval

Dec. 8: Open test at Charlotte Motor Speedway oval

Dec. 15-16: Organizational test at Phoenix Raceway

The Cup playoffs begin Sept. 6 at Darlington Raceway and end Nov. 8 at Phoenix Raceway.

NASCAR limits organizations to one team per organization at an organization test. Participation is not mandatory. Only drivers licensed and approved for competition in the Cup series are eligible to participate in a NASCAR Cup Series organizational test. Spectators are permitted at an organizational test at the race track’s discretion.

An open test session is open for all Cup teams. Participation is not mandatory. Only drivers licensed and approved for competition in the Cup series are eligible to participate in a NASCAR Cup Series organizational test. Spectators are permitted at an organizational test at the race track’s discretion.

The number of race teams invited to a NASCAR test is based on the needs of the test.

A Goodyear tire test will included at least three teams. Teams in the top 20 in car owner points the previous year are assigned tire tests. Those assignments have not been released. Only full-time Cup drivers may participate in a tire test.