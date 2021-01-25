NASCAR releases stage lengths for the 2021 season
NASCAR Cup Series
Track
Stage 1 Ends
Stage 2 Ends
Final Stage Ends
Daytona International Speedway
(Lap) 65
(Lap) 130
(Lap) 200
Daytona International Speedway Road Course
16
34
70
Homestead-Miami Speedway
80
160
267
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
80
160
267
Phoenix Raceway
75
190
312
Atlanta Motor Speedway
105
210
325
Bristol Motor Speedway (Dirt)
75
150
250
Martinsville Speedway
130
260
500
Richmond Raceway
80
235
400
Talladega Superspeedway
60
120
188
Kansas Speedway
80
160
267
Darlington Speedway
90
185
293
Dover International Speedway
120
240
400
Circuit of the Americas
TBD
TBD
TBD
Charlotte Motor Speedway
100
200
Stage 3: 300 / Final Stage: 400
Sonoma Raceway
20
40
90
Texas Motor Speedway (All-Star Race)
TBD
TBD
TBD
Nashville Superspeedway
90
185
300
Pocono Raceway
25
77
130
Pocono Raceway
30
85
140
Road America
14
29
62
Atlanta Motor Speedway
80
160
260
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
75
185
301
Watkins Glen International
20
40
90
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
15
35
82
Michigan International Speedway
60
120
200
Daytona International Speedway
50
100
160
Darlington Raceway
115
230
367
Richmond Raceway
80
235
400
Bristol Motor Speedway
125
250
500
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
80
160
267
Talladega Superspeedway
60
120
188
Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval
25
50
109
Texas Motor Speedway
105
210
334
Kansas Speedway
80
160
267
Martinsville Speedway
130
260
500
Phoenix Raceway
75
190
312
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Track
Stage 1
Stage 2
Final Stage
Daytona International Speedway
30
60
120
Daytona International Speedway Road Course
15
30
52
Homestead-Miami Speedway
40
80
167
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
45
90
200
Phoenix Raceway
45
90
200
Atlanta Motor Speedway
40
80
163
Martinsville Speedway
60
120
250
Talladega Superspeedway
25
50
113
Darlington Raceway
45
90
147
Dover International Speedway
45
90
200
Circuit of the Americas
TBD
TBD
TBD
Charlotte Motor Speedway
45
90
200
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
25
50
75
Texas Motor Speedway
40
80
167
Nashville Superspeedway
45
95
188
Pocono Raceway
20
40
90
Road America
14
29
45
Atlanta Motor Speedway
40
80
163
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
45
90
200
Watkins Glen International
20
40
82
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
20
40
62
Michigan International Speedway
30
60
125
Daytona International Speedway
30
60
100
Darlington Raceway
45
90
147
Richmond Raceway
75
150
250
Bristol Motor Speedway
85
170
300
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
45
90
200
Talladega Superspeedway
25
50
113
Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval
20
40
67
Texas Motor Speedway
45
90
200
Kansas Speedway
45
90
200
Martinsville Speedway
60
120
250
Phoenix Raceway
45
90
200
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series
Track
Stage 1
Stage 2
Final Stage
Daytona International Speedway
20
40
100
Daytona International Speedway Road Course
12
25
44
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
30
60
134
Atlanta Motor Speedway
30
60
130
Bristol Motor Speedway (Dirt)
40
90
150
Richmond Raceway
70
140
250
Kansas Speedway
30
60
134
Darlington Raceway
45
90
147
Circuit of the Americas
TBD
TBD
TBD
Charlotte Motor Speedway
30
60
134
Texas Motor Speedway
35
70
147
Nashville Superspeedway
45
95
150
Pocono Raceway
15
30
60
Knoxville Speedway
40
90
150
Watkins Glen International
20
45
72
World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway
55
110
160
Canadian Tire Motorsport Park
20
40
64
Bristol Motor Speedway
55
110
200
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
30
60
134
Talladega Superspeedway
20
40
94
Martinsville Speedway
50
100
200
Phoenix Raceway
45
90
150
Playoff races in bold