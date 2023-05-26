NASCAR releases second installment of 75th anniversary TV campaign

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR is launching the second installment of its 75th anniversary creative campaign this weekend as the sanctioning body shifts gears from primarily honoring its past to a more dedicated focus on celebrating its present throughout the summer.

The new 30-second spot — titled “Roads” — will debut during FOX‘s telecast of the Coca-Cola 600 this Sunday, May 28 (6 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

“Roads” features transcendent NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. as the narrator and driver of the anniversary-themed No. 75 car. Reflecting on his own remarkable journey, Earnhardt Jr. provides a bridge between the past and the present, showcasing the sport’s evolution and the promising drivers who are shaping its future.

“NASCAR’s growth is really important to me, and it’s great to see the sport expanding with so many talented racers from different areas and walks of life as the sport continues to evolve,” said Earnhardt Jr., who was recently named one of NASCAR‘s 75 Greatest Drivers. “It was an honor to be included in this campaign to help celebrate where NASCAR has been and where it’s going as part of the 75th anniversary.”

As Earnhardt Jr. races around a night-lit track, viewers see snippets of his past success interspersed with visual representations of the unique journeys several NASCAR Cup Series stars of today have taken:

• Daniel Suárez: The 31-year-old driver of the No. 99 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing, a team co-owned by Justin Marks and global music star Pitbull, who became the first Mexican-born driver to win a Cup Series race by taking the checkered flag at Sonoma Raceway on June 12, 2022.

• Bubba Wallace: The 29-year-old driver of the No. 23 Toyota for 23XI Racing, a team co-owned by NBA icon Michael Jordan and current Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin, who became the second Black driver to win in the Cup Series with his victory at Talladega Superspeedway in the 2021 fall race prior to notching his second victory at Kansas Speedway in 2022.

• Chase Elliott: The 28-year-old driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, who won the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship, has amassed 18 total Cup series wins, and has been voted by fans as NASCAR‘s Most Popular Driver the past five consecutive years (2018-2022).

The visuals are paired with Earnhardt Jr.’s narration articulating the multitude of different roads drivers take to reach NASCAR‘s top level and the singular direction they all aim once arriving: “Forward.”

“The current generation of NASCAR stars are carrying on the enormous legacy of the legendary figures who helped build NASCAR,” said Pete Jung, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at NASCAR. “This creative execution is a testament to the pursuit of excellence that defines NASCAR and the resilience of our tenacious competitors. We‘re grateful to Dale for his enthusiasm in helping deliver this message, and to our incredible creative partners at 77 and Boomshot for bringing it to life with such authenticity.”

“Roads” was developed with NASCAR‘s long-time agency partner 77 Ventures Creative, in partnership with Boomshot Productions and director Sinuhe Xavier. It was filmed at Caraway Speedway in Sophia, NC.

“We were thrilled to help NASCAR honor their 75th-anniversary by making this beautiful film with them. Working with Dale Earnhardt Jr. again was a true highlight and an apt reminder of the sport’s powerful and ongoing evolution,” said Meredith Weiss, managing director at Boomshot. “We‘ve collaborated with NASCAR many times over the years, so paying tribute to the sport‘s incredible history felt really personal to all of us.”

“Roads” will run across television and digital inventory throughout the summer until the third and final installment of the 75th campaign launches prior to the start of the NASCAR Playoffs, which begin Sunday, Sept. 3 at Darlington Raceway.