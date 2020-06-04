NASCAR releases schedule through Aug. 2 featuring races at Pocono, Indy, Texas, Kansas and more

The NASCAR schedule through Aug. 2 is set.

The sanctioning body released the latest installment of its post-pandemic hiatus schedule on Thursday and it includes stops at Pocono, Indianapolis, Kentucky, Texas, Kansas and New Hampshire.

Texas and Kansas each had races that were either postponed or moved from their original dates earlier in 2020. The rescheduled Texas Cup Series race is on July 19 while the rescheduled Kansas race is four days later on July 23. That Kansas race is a Thursday night event and is part of a NASCAR schedule that features five races in three days across four series at the track.

Kansas will host Truck Series races on back-to-back days along with an ARCA race and an Xfinity race. The Xfinity race was previously scheduled for Iowa Speedway but that NASCAR-owned track is not hosting any NASCAR races in 2020.

The Kansas race is the only midweek points race on the schedule for the Cup Series race. The other midweek race is the annual All-Star Race at Charlotte on July 15. That race, which could have easily been canceled in 2020, remains on the Cup Series schedule.

The Pocono Cup Series doubleheader on June 27 and 28 will go on as scheduled without fans in attendance. And Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced earlier Thursday that it wouldn’t have fans at its race weekend over the July 4 holiday. No other announcements have been made about fan attendance at any of the races officially revealed Thursday. NASCAR races at Atlanta on Sunday before races at Martinsville, Homestead, and Talladega through June 21.

Cup Series

June 27: Pocono

June 28: Pocono

July 5: Indianapolis

July 12: Kentucky

July 15: All-Star Race (Charlotte)

July 19: Texas

July 23: Kansas

Aug. 2: New Hampshire

Xfinity Series

June 28: Pocono

July 4: Indianapolis

July 9: Kentucky

July 10: Kentucky

July 18: Texas

July 25: Kansas

Truck Series

June 27: Pocono

July 11: Kentucky

July 18: Texas

July 24: Kansas

July 25: Kansas

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

