NASCAR releases more of its revised schedule

NASCAR will return to action this weekend at Darlington Raceway. It's been over two months since the series last raced at Phoenix Raceway for what was the fourth round of the 2020 season.

Numerous events have been postponed and three have been cancelled altogether as the sanctioning body scrambles to realign the schedule and ensure 36 events.

Darlington will host two NCS events and Charlotte Motor Speedway will do the same over the next two weeks. What was to happen after that remained a mystery until today as NASCAR outlines their plans for racing until June 21.

Fans are still not permitted to attend.

“As we prepare for our return to racing at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, the industry has been diligent in building the return-to-racing schedule,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer. “We are eager to expand our schedule while continuing to work closely with the local governments in each of the areas we will visit. We thank the many government officials for their guidance, as we share the same goal in our return – the safety for our competitors and the communities in which we race.”

Additionally, events originally scheduled at Kansas Speedway (May 30-31); Michigan International Speedway (June 5-7), the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio (May 30) and the Trucks Series race at Texas Motor Speedway previously scheduled for June 5 have been postponed. Lastly, all NASCAR national series races and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event at Iowa Speedway are cancelled for the 2020 season.

The Modified Series have also cancelled their event at Martinsville Speedway scheduled for May 8 with no plans to reschedule.

DATE TRACK SERIES DISTANCE NET START (ET)

Sat, May 30 Bristol Xfinity 160 mi FS1 3:30 PM

Sun, May 31 Bristol Cup 266 mi FS1 3:30 PM

Sat, June 6 Atlanta Gander Trucks 200 mi FS1 1:00 PM

Sat, June 6 Atlanta Xfinity 251 mi FOX 4:30 PM

Sun, June 7 Atlanta Cup 500 mi FOX 3:00 PM

Wed,June 10 Martinsville Cup 263 mi FS1 7:00 PM

Sat, June 13 Miami Gander Trucks 201 mi FS1 12:30 PM

Sat, June 13 Miami Xfinity 250 mi FOX 3:30 PM

Sun, June 14 Miami Xfinity 250 mi FS1 12:00 PM

Sun,June 14 Miami Cup 400 mi FOX 3:30 PM

Sat, June 20 Talladega ARCA 202 mi FS1 2:00 PM

Sat, June 20 Talladega Xfinity 300 mi FS1 5:30 PM

Sun,June 21 Talladega Cup 500 mi FOX 3:00 PM