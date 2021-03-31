NASCAR reinstates Josh Reaume, Mike Wallace

NASCAR restored the membership of Josh Reaume and Mike Wallace on Wednesday, saying that each driver had “successfully completed the terms and conditions mandated for reinstatement.”

Wallace was issued an indefinite suspension Sept. 10, and Reaume was suspended Nov. 10. Both drivers were penalized for social-media posts that violated member conduct guidelines in the NASCAR Rule Book (Sections 12.1, 12.8 and 12.8.1.e).

The guidelines of Section 12.8.1.e specifically cover “public statement and/or communication that criticizes, ridicules, or otherwise disparages another person based upon that person’s race, color, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age, or handicapping condition.”

Wallace’s behavioral penalty was upheld after two appeals — the first with the National Motorsports Appeal Panel on Sept. 23 and the final with the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer on Oct. 7. The 62-year-old driver has more than 100 starts in each of the three NASCAR national tours, the most recent of which came last season in the Xfinity Series.

Reaume made 12 Camping World Truck Series starts and two Xfinity Series appearances last season. His Reaume Brothers Racing team has entered two trucks — the Nos. 33 and 34 Chevrolets — for various drivers in each of the series’ five races this year.