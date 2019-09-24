NASCAR reinstates crew chief Matt Borland

NASCAR announced Tuesday it has reinstated crew chief Matt Borland after suspending him Aug. 26 for violating the sanctioning body’s Substance Abuse Policy.

Borland, crew chief for Ty Dillon at Germain Racing, cited a diet coffee he had been drinking for about six months as including a banned substance that caused him to fail a random drug test.

Borland, who has 13 career Cup wins as a crew chief, was reinstated after completing NASCAR’s Road to Recovery program. He’ll be permitted to the return to the garage this weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

NASCAR also announced Tuesday that Clifford Turner had completed the Road to Recovery program and has been reinstated. Turner was suspended June 18.