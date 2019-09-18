NASCAR reinstates Bayley Currey after one-month suspension

NASCAR reinstated driver Bayley Currey on Wednesday after a month’s suspension for violating the sport’s substance abuse policy.

NASCAR announced that Currey has successfully completed its Road To Recovery program and is eligible to once again compete immediately.

Currey was suspended Aug. 15 prior to the race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, where he was slated to compete in both NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series races for Rick Ware Racing.

After the suspension was announced, the 22-year-old Currey issued a statement that he had used a workout supplement called Juggernaut Irate, which contains a substance called DMHA, which is banned by NASCAR.

“I was obviously not aware that I was violating NASCAR’s Substance Abuse Policy,” Currey said in a media release at the time of his suspension. “I have immediately asked NASCAR to enter me into the Road to Recovery Program where I will gain more knowledge about such banned supplements and I will fully cooperate with NASCAR’s direction and advice.

“… My lack of knowledge is no excuse for this to happen. I will expediently complete the process and I will strive to have my suspension lifted as soon as possible.”

Team owner Rick Ware also issued a statement at the time of the suspension that read in part:

““We believe that Bayley Currey has made an honest mistake, by not checking his pre-workout supplements for ingredients that are not allowed through the NASCAR systems. As an organization, we stand behind Bayley’s Road to Recovery journey, and will always have a place for him within our organization.”

Currey has made nine Cup, eight Xfinity Series and three Truck Series starts this season.

