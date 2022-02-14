NASCAR reinstates Bacarella for 2022 season

NASCAR reinstated Caesar Bacarella on Monday, and he is eligible to return to all NASCAR activity. Bacarella was suspended on Nov. 22 for violation of the league’s substance abuse policy.

Bacarella competed in five Xfinity races in 2021 behind the wheel of the No. 90 Chevrolet with a best finish of 12th in the season-opener at Daytona. He also co-owns Alpha Prime Racing and will attempt to qualify for the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 in the team’s No. 45 Chevrolet to open the Xfinity Series season on Saturday, Feb. 19.