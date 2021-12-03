NASCAR red carpet: Dressed to the nines for Awards night

NASCAR Champion’s Week in Nashville, Tennessee culminated last night with the 2021 NASCAR Awards.

Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, Xfinity Series champion Daniel Hemric, and Camping World Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes were all honored.

Larson’s teammate at Hendrick Motorsports, Chase Elliott, received the NMPA Most Popular Driver Award for a fourth consecutive season.

Coverage of the 2021 NASCAR Awards airs Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN as part of a block of NASCAR programming. The block begins at 5 p.m. ET with a re-air of The Dale Jr. Download featuring special guest Kevin Harvick, then continues at 6 p.m. ET with coverage of Burnouts on Broadway.

The sport’s top drivers and their significant others made sure to look their best for last night’s Awards. Here’s some of their red carpet fashion…

NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle and Katelyn Larson. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Martin Truex Jr. and Sherry Pollex. Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Denny Hamlin. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Chase Elliott. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Kevin Harvick. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Brad and Paige Keselowski. Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Joey and Brittany Logano. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Kyle and Samantha Busch. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

William Byron and Erin Blaney. Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Kurt and Ashley Busch. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Christopher and Morgan Bell. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tyler Reddick and Alexa De Leon. Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Alex Bowman and guest. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Aric and Janice Almirola. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Daytona 500 winner Michael and Jami McDowell. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Daniel and Kenzie Hemric. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion Ben and Caitlynn Rhodes. Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

