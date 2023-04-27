NASCAR readies to honor U.S. military community through NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — As it has each year for nearly a decade, the NASCAR community will come together to formally honor and recognize the United States Armed Forces during Military Appreciation Month through the annual NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola program.

This marks the ninth season of NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola celebrating the service and sacrifice of U.S. military members and their families through a multitude of at-track integrations, original content features and fan engagement opportunities.

A new 30-second television spot debuted during FOX‘s broadcast of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega this past Sunday, April 23, to kick off the campaign. The ad subtly connects this campaign to NASCAR‘s 75th anniversary celebration, underscoring the importance of remembering the sacrifice that enables the sport‘s existence when revisiting iconic moments throughout its journey.

“The NASCAR industry and our fans relish the opportunity to rally around NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola to recognize the immeasurable sacrifice United States service members and their families make to protect our freedom,” said Michelle Byron, Senior Vice President of Partnership Marketing, NASCAR. “Especially as we continue celebrating NASCAR‘s 75th anniversary and recalling so many memories made along the way, it‘s important to reflect on the bravery and selflessness of countless individuals who provide us this great privilege.”

Tributes will begin this weekend at Dover Motor Speedway, where the U.S. Naval Academy Drum and Bugle Corps will perform before Sunday‘s Cup Series race (2 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM Radio).

New to the celebration this year, inside the NASCAR Experience fan zone footprint at Kansas and Darlington will be a No. 75 show car draped in a NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola livery that features white space for fans to write thank-you messages to military members.

Story continues

To conclude NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola, NASCAR and Coca-Cola will again host Gold Star Families during Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where the show car with fan messages will be on display. Sunday‘s Coca-Cola 600 will continue the tradition of all 40 NASCAR Cup Series cars featuring the name of a fallen service member on the windshield.

“In partnership with NASCAR, Speedway Motorsports and the racing community, Coca-Cola North America is proud to honor our country‘s service members and their families at the Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend,” said Chris Bigda, Director of Sports Marketing at Coca-Cola North America. “During this year‘s Coca-Cola 600, we are honored to recognize recipients of The Gold Star — paying tribute to the military members and their families who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedom.”

In addition to those mentioned above, other NASCAR Salutes activities across the industry include: