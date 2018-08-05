NASCAR reacts to Chase Elliott's first Monster Energy Series win When Chase Elliott won his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race in his 99th start in the series, it was a huge relief for the driver and his fans, who have waited three long seasons for this. Naturally, NASCAR social media — and social media, in general — reacted accordingly. Check out a collection …

When Chase Elliott won his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race in his 99th start in the series, it was a huge relief for the driver and his fans, who have waited three long seasons for this.

Naturally, NASCAR social media — and social media, in general — reacted accordingly.

Check out a collection of some of the best social media posts. More will be added as they are posted:

Congrats @chaseelliott @TeamHendrick on the win @WGI! First of many I‘m sure. Wasn‘t easy to follow from Mykonos but the @NASCAR app kept me on the edge of my seat(bed)those final laps — Jeff Gordon (@JeffGordonWeb) August 5, 2018

(Thanks for the plug, Jeff!)

Hell, I feel like I just won! Pumped for @chaseelliott! It‘s a good day when our sport wins 👍👍#thataboyClyde — Daniel Hemric (@DanielHemric) August 5, 2018

Story Continues

😭😭 what a moment for them https://t.co/BfI8alclwA — DeLana Harvick (@DeLanaHarvick) August 5, 2018

And as a bonus, hear the siren sounding in Dawsonville, Georgia, in celebration of the win: