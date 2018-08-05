NASCAR reacts to Chase Elliott's first Monster Energy Series win
When Chase Elliott won his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race in his 99th start in the series, it was a huge relief for the driver and his fans, who have waited three long seasons for this.
Naturally, NASCAR social media — and social media, in general — reacted accordingly.
Check out a collection of some of the best social media posts. More will be added as they are posted:
Congrats @chaseelliott @TeamHendrick on the win @WGI! First of many I‘m sure. Wasn‘t easy to follow from Mykonos but the @NASCAR app kept me on the edge of my seat(bed)those final laps
— Jeff Gordon (@JeffGordonWeb) August 5, 2018
(Thanks for the plug, Jeff!)
Incredible day for @chaseelliott and @NASCAR and THE FANS!!!
— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) August 5, 2018
Hell, I feel like I just won! Pumped for @chaseelliott! It‘s a good day when our sport wins 👍👍#thataboyClyde
— Daniel Hemric (@DanielHemric) August 5, 2018
😭😭 what a moment for them https://t.co/BfI8alclwA
— DeLana Harvick (@DeLanaHarvick) August 5, 2018
Congratulations to Georgia native and diehard #Braves fan @chaseelliott on his first @NASCAR Cup victory! 🏁 #ChopOn | #di9 pic.twitter.com/VPgGkBq0Mh
— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) August 5, 2018
And as a bonus, hear the siren sounding in Dawsonville, Georgia, in celebration of the win:
Sorry for the poor quality but here it is!!! Call the fire department we may burn the whole place down!!! #NASCAR 🏁📢 pic.twitter.com/G3yS4f3sKd
— Dawsonville Pool Room (@DawsonPoolRoom) August 5, 2018
Congrats @chaseelliott Everyone in Dawsonville is happy for you. #nascar @TeamHendrick pic.twitter.com/3wZzQCwAgw
— David J. Griffin (@DGriffin980) August 5, 2018