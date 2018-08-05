NASCAR reacts to Chase Elliott's first Monster Energy Series win

Staff Report
NASCAR.com
1 / 2

When Chase Elliott won his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race in his 99th start in the series, it was a huge relief for the driver and his fans, who have waited three long seasons for this.

Naturally, NASCAR social media — and social media, in general — reacted accordingly.

Check out a collection of some of the best social media posts. More will be added as they are posted:

(Thanks for the plug, Jeff!)

And as a bonus, hear the siren sounding in Dawsonville, Georgia, in celebration of the win:

 

 

