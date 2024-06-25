NASCAR: Rain tires roll the oval; Kyle Busch rolls snake-eyes again ... on a FICO app

Did we witness the start of NASCAR’s “Hey, look, we can race on a wet track” Era?

Let’s hope so. While still a work in progress, it’s at least a soggy step in the right direction.

If Uncle Ed can tackle I-95 in a thunderstorm, why can’t the so-called “best drivers in the world” maneuver on damp asphalt? Turning over tire decisions to the teams will be one of the next steps, along with determining which ovals are capable of wet laps.

How big and fast can they go with rain tires? Tracks like Daytona and Talladega seem WAY out of the question, but who knows what future tire technology is out there?

SPEED FREAKS Racin' in the rain can work! Hey, pal, wanna buy a jet dryer?

Days of sweating the radar aren't over. Probably not even close to over. But a hurdle was crossed at New Hampshire.

Some of us remember when they put up lights at Bristol and suggested it was only feasible at the shorter tracks. Look what eventually happened.

Meanwhile, somewhere out there is a sports-car ace raising his hand to be a “wet-track ringer.”

Kyle Busch’s FICO score is 35 and how is that possible?

First, let’s explain. FICO should be familiar to those of you who have ever checked your credit score.

Also, FICO is Kyle’s main car sponsor for two races this season — including his latest pratfall Sunday at New Hampshire, where he crashed more than once, but in all fairness only once under caution, and finished 35th.

Kyle Busch just wrecked under caution at New Hampshire Motor Speedway 😳



The No. 8 driver parked his car and walked off, ending a brutal day. https://t.co/XrHY1Rw5T6pic.twitter.com/nmaJLLKH8Y — 5 GOATs (@5GOATs_) June 23, 2024

This time, he didn’t even bother to hit the pits and see if the afternoon was worth saving; instead he hopped out and walked away.

Maybe because, in three of the past four starts, he’s finished 35th out of 36 entries. Not easy to do.

Even the old start-and-park dudes of yesteryear would tip their officially licensed cap at that consistency.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR rolls on a wet oval while Kyle Busch kills his FICO score | QNA