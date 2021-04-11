NASCAR: Rain postpones Martinsville race to Sunday after 42 laps

NASCAR is plagued by rain. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

Rain has now significantly delayed a NASCAR Cup Series race for the third time in 2021.

Saturday night's Cup Series race at Martinsville will be completed on Sunday (4 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1) after 42 laps were run Saturday night.

The race didn't start at its scheduled 7:30 p.m. ET start time because of rain and NASCAR hustled to get it going anyway despite it being incredibly obvious on radar that there was no chance the race would get to halfway and be deemed official on Saturday night. The race was called while under caution after lap 42 following a crash between Rick Ware Racing teammates James Davison and Cody Ware when Ware appeared to intentionally crash Davison's car.

The Martinsville race is the second consecutive race that's been delayed a day because of rain. NASCAR was forced to race the Bristol dirt race on Monday, March 29 because of rain. And the Daytona 500 was delayed for hours because of rain in February, though it was completed late Sunday night.

The race's postponement also comes after Friday night's Xfinity Series race was postponed due to rain after 91 laps. That race will be run at noon ET ahead of the Cup race on FS1.

Denny Hamlin will be the leader when the Cup Series race resumes Sunday.

