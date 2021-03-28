NASCAR: Rain forces postponement of Bristol dirt races to Monday

There will be no dirt racing at Bristol on Sunday.

Rain has forced the postponement of both the Cup Series and Truck Series races at Bristol to Monday. Torrential rain throughout the weekend flooded areas around Bristol Motor Speedway and made Sunday preparation of the temporary dirt surface impossible.

The Truck race will be run at Noon ET. The Cup Series race will start at 4 p.m. ET. The Truck Series race will be on Fox Sports 1. The Cup race will be on Fox.

Rain initially canceled the qualifying races for both the Trucks and Cup on Saturday. NASCAR tried to run a Truck Series heat race before more rain arrived Saturday afternoon but the race was halted after a lap because of mud accumulating on drivers' windshields. The Truck Series race originally scheduled for Saturday night had been moved to Sunday night before the announcement early Sunday afternoon.

The Cup Series race at Bristol is the first dirt track race for NASCAR's No. 1 series since 1970. Instead of holding the first Cup Series dirt race in over 50 years at a permanent dirt track, NASCAR and Bristol elected to cover the half-mile concrete track with dirt.

The delay means that rain has now delayed NASCAR's last three most anticipated non-championship races. Both the 2020 and 2021 Daytona 500s were significantly delayed because of rain.

