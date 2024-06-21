Is there a NASCAR race today? How to watch Cup, Xfinity Series events at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

This week, NASCAR goes just a little further. One-eighth of a mile further, to be exact.

Coming off an action-packed, inaugural race at the seven-eights mile Iowa Speedway last week, the Cup and Xfinity Series, as well as the Whelen Modified Tour, are bound for the Magic Mile at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend.

Last week, Ryan Blaney notched his first win of the year and claimed a playoff spot and there are contenders to do the same at New Hampshire, most notably, Martin Truex Jr., who has led 350 more laps than any other driver in the past three events here (426 to Kevin Harvick's 76). Currently, Christopher Bell tops the odds board according to Hard Rock bet at +450.

It all starts Friday with races in the Xfinity Series and Whelen Modified Tour set for Saturday. Finally, the weekend concludes with the Cup Series USA Today 301 on Sunday.

Here's a schedule and how to watch NASCAR this weekend.

NASCAR TV schedule this week at New Hampshire

Friday, June 21

2:30 p.m.: Whelen Modified Tour practice (No TV)

4:05: Xfinity Series practice (TV: USA, Streaming: NBC Sports)

4:35: Xfinity Series qualifying (TV: USA, Streaming: NBC Sports)

5:45: Whelen Modified Tour qualifying (No TV)

Saturday, June 22

12:35 p.m.: Cup Series practice (TV: USA, Streaming: NBC Sports)

1:20: Cup Series qualifying (TV: USA, Streaming: NBC Sports)

3:30: Xfinity Series, SciAlps 200 (TV: USA, Streaming: NBC Sports)

6:30: Whelen Modified Series, Mohegan Sun 100 (Streaming: FloRacing)

Sunday, June 23

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series, USA Today 301 (TV: USA, Streaming: NBC Sports)

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR TV schedule this weekend: Cup, Xfinity Series at New Hampshire