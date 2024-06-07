Is there a NASCAR race today? NASCAR on TV this week including Cup Series at Sonoma Sunday

The NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series head back to Sonoma this weekend for some road course racing.

It will be the second such race in a row for the Xfinity cars, which ran at Portland last week in an event won by Shane van Gisbergen. For the Cup Series, it will mark the first winding track since running at COTA back on March 24.

On Sunday, Martin Truex Jr. will look to join Jeff Gordon as the only five-time winner at the track formerly known as Sears Point and Infineon Raceway among other things. He is the defending winner and also tops the odds board so far this week.

A pair of drivers from the Supercars Championship, the same Australian-based tour that produced van Gisbergen, will make their Cup debuts this week. Will Brown, the current Supercars leader, will pilot the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet with Cam Waters driving the No. 60 RFK Racing Ford.

It all begins on Friday with an ARCA Menards Series West event. Practice sessions in both the Xfinity and Cup Series will also be held Friday but will air on FS1 a little later via tape delay.

Here's the Sonoma weekend schedule and how to watch the events:

Jun 10, 2023; Sonoma, California, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. (19) runs a qualification lap at Sonoma Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR TV schedule this weekend

Friday, June 7

1:40 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series West practice (No TV)

3:10: ARCA Menards Series West qualifying (No TV)

4:05: Xfinity Series practice (FS1, tape delayed to 5 p.m.)

5:05: Cup Series practice (FS1, tape delayed to 8:30 p.m.)

6:30: ARCA Menards Series West, General Tire 200 (No TV, stream on FloRacing)

Saturday, June 8

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying (FS2)

6: Cup Series qualifying (FS2)

8: Xfinity Series, Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 (FS1)

Sunday, June 9

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series, Toyota/Save Mart 350 (Fox)

