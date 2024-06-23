NASCAR race today: Live updates for USA TODAY 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Bad weather canceled qualifying and threatens Sunday's race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. But the USA TODAY 301 NASCAR Cup Series race is set to begin at 2:06 p.m. ET with Chase Elliot, who leads the NASCAR standings, in pole position.

The 301-mile race promises tough passing on one of the most unique tracks in NASCAR due to the combination of asphalt and granite — it is the Granite State, after all — on a relatively flat 1.058-mile oval. The circuit has produced many memorable races in its 20-plus years hosting the NASCAR Cup Series.

Eight races remain in the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, so drivers will be jockeying for position as the playoffs inch closer. Follow along for live updates of the race from USA TODAY Sports reporters on the ground in New Hampshire.

More: Details and driver profiles for the USA TODAY 301 NASCAR race

What time is the USA TODAY 301 NASCAR race?

The New Hampshire race is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET Sunday.

How to watch the USA TODAY 301 NASCAR race

USA Network will broadcast the race. It will also be available to stream on the NBC Sports App and fuboTV. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and PRN Radio will also have the race.

NASCAR starting lineup for race today

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford Josh Berry, No. 4 Ford Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Ford Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet Carson Hocevar, No. 71 Chevrolet Noah Gragson, No. 10 Ford Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Ford Justin Haley, No. 51 Ford Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Chevrolet Harrison Burton, No. 21 Ford John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet Ryan Preece, No. 41 Ford Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Chevrolet Zane Smith, No. 71 Chevrolet Kaz Grala, No. 15 Ford Ty Dillon, No. 16 Chevrolet

Qualifying canceled for USA TODAY 301 NASCAR race

Where a drivers starts can have a lot to do with where they finish, and this race's starting lineup was determined by NASCAR's metric after qualifying was scrubbed due to weather on Saturday. There were benefactors, particularly Chase Elliott, who will start from the pole position, and last week's winner, Ryan Blaney, who will start alongside Elliott on the front row with William Byron, Christopher Bell and Alex Bowman rounding out the top five.

Weather update for New Hampshire NASCAR Sprint Cup race today

It's been raining all morning but finally stopped around 11:15 a.m. ET. The sky is looking cloudy with humid and hazy conditions for the race. But everything is not in the clear yet. There is a chance of thunderstorms starting at 6 p.m. — Richard Morin, USA TODAY Sports

NFL star Matthew Judon talks NASCAR, driving pace car

Wet weather ruined the opportunity for New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon to drive the pace car before the start of Sunday's Cup Series race, which is a shame since Judon believes he is the best driver among his Patriots teammates.

A soggy track meant Judon's pace car training had to be canceled, so the four-time Pro Bowler will instead ride shotgun inside the official Toyota Camry XSE pace car before the green light at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

"I probably wouldn't ask my teammates anything about driving," Judon said before the race. "I think I'm the best driver on the team. I came into it fresh, no knowledge and I'm just happy for real. This is just a new experience."

Could Judon's driving skills lead to a future career in professional racing?

"For sure, no," Judon said. "I don't even know how to drive a stick car."

— Richard Morin, USA TODAY Sports

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR live updates: Time, starting lineup, weather for race today