NASCAR race today: Live updates for USA TODAY 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Bad weather canceled qualifying and threatens Sunday's race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. But the USA TODAY 301 NASCAR Cup Series race is set to begin at 2:06 p.m. ET with Chase Elliot, who leads the NASCAR standings, in pole position.
The 301-mile race promises tough passing on one of the most unique tracks in NASCAR due to the combination of asphalt and granite — it is the Granite State, after all — on a relatively flat 1.058-mile oval. The circuit has produced many memorable races in its 20-plus years hosting the NASCAR Cup Series.
Eight races remain in the NASCAR Cup Series schedule, so drivers will be jockeying for position as the playoffs inch closer. Follow along for live updates of the race from USA TODAY Sports reporters on the ground in New Hampshire.
What time is the USA TODAY 301 NASCAR race?
The New Hampshire race is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET Sunday.
How to watch the USA TODAY 301 NASCAR race
USA Network will broadcast the race. It will also be available to stream on the NBC Sports App and fuboTV. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and PRN Radio will also have the race.
NASCAR starting lineup for race today
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford
William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet
Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford
Josh Berry, No. 4 Ford
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota
Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Ford
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet
Carson Hocevar, No. 71 Chevrolet
Noah Gragson, No. 10 Ford
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Ford
Justin Haley, No. 51 Ford
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford
Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Chevrolet
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Ford
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Ford
Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota
Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Chevrolet
Zane Smith, No. 71 Chevrolet
Kaz Grala, No. 15 Ford
Ty Dillon, No. 16 Chevrolet
Qualifying canceled for USA TODAY 301 NASCAR race
Where a drivers starts can have a lot to do with where they finish, and this race's starting lineup was determined by NASCAR's metric after qualifying was scrubbed due to weather on Saturday. There were benefactors, particularly Chase Elliott, who will start from the pole position, and last week's winner, Ryan Blaney, who will start alongside Elliott on the front row with William Byron, Christopher Bell and Alex Bowman rounding out the top five.
Weather update for New Hampshire NASCAR Sprint Cup race today
It's been raining all morning but finally stopped around 11:15 a.m. ET. The sky is looking cloudy with humid and hazy conditions for the race. But everything is not in the clear yet. There is a chance of thunderstorms starting at 6 p.m. — Richard Morin, USA TODAY Sports
NFL star Matthew Judon talks NASCAR, driving pace car
Wet weather ruined the opportunity for New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon to drive the pace car before the start of Sunday's Cup Series race, which is a shame since Judon believes he is the best driver among his Patriots teammates.
A soggy track meant Judon's pace car training had to be canceled, so the four-time Pro Bowler will instead ride shotgun inside the official Toyota Camry XSE pace car before the green light at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
"I probably wouldn't ask my teammates anything about driving," Judon said before the race. "I think I'm the best driver on the team. I came into it fresh, no knowledge and I'm just happy for real. This is just a new experience."
Could Judon's driving skills lead to a future career in professional racing?
"For sure, no," Judon said. "I don't even know how to drive a stick car."
— Richard Morin, USA TODAY Sports
