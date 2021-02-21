NASCAR race results: Christopher Bell wins at the Daytona road course
Christopher Bell won at the Daytona road course Sunday, his first NASCAR Cup Series victory, with a late-lap pass of Joey Logano, who finished in second.
Bell, driver of the No. 20 Toyota Camry, is in his first season with Joe Gibbs Racing.
Denny Hamlin finished in third place and won the second stage of the race. Chase Elliott won the first stage.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
NASCAR race results
Pos.
Driver
Car No.
1
Christopher Bell
20
2
Joey Logano
22
3
Denny Hamlin
11
4
Kurt Busch
1
5
Brad Keselowski
2
6
Kevin Harvick
4
7
AJ Allmendinger
16
8
Michael McDowell
34
9
Ryan Preece
37
10
Alex Bowman
48
11
Chris Buescher
17
12
Martin Truex Jr.
19
13
Cole Custer
41
14
Erik Jones
43
15
Ryan Bailey
12
16
Daniel Suarez
99
17
Aric Almirola
10
18
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
19
Ty Dillon
96
20
Ryan Newman
6
21
Chase Elliott
9
22
Anthony Alfredo
38
23
James Davison
15
24
Justin Haley
77
25
Cody Ware
51
26
Bubba Wallace
23
27
Garrett Smithley
53
28
Scott Heckert
78
29
Timmy Hill
66
30
Kyle Larson
5
31
Corey LaJoie
7
32
Chase Briscoe
14
33
William Byron
24
34
Austin Dillon
3
35
Kyle Busch
18
36
Josh Bilicki
52
37
Matt DiBenedetto
21
38
Tyler Reddick
8
39
Ross Chastain
42
40
Quin Houff
00