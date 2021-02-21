NASCAR race results: Christopher Bell wins at the Daytona road course

Christopher Bell won at the Daytona road course Sunday, his first NASCAR Cup Series victory, with a late-lap pass of Joey Logano, who finished in second.

Bell, driver of the No. 20 Toyota Camry, is in his first season with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Denny Hamlin finished in third place and won the second stage of the race. Chase Elliott won the first stage.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

NASCAR race results