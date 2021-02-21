NASCAR race results: Christopher Bell wins at the Daytona road course

Alex Andrejev
·1 min read
Christopher Bell won at the Daytona road course Sunday, his first NASCAR Cup Series victory, with a late-lap pass of Joey Logano, who finished in second.

Bell, driver of the No. 20 Toyota Camry, is in his first season with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Denny Hamlin finished in third place and won the second stage of the race. Chase Elliott won the first stage.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

NASCAR race results

Pos.

Driver

Car No.

1

Christopher Bell

20

2

Joey Logano

22

3

Denny Hamlin

11

4

Kurt Busch

1

5

Brad Keselowski

2

6

Kevin Harvick

4

7

AJ Allmendinger

16

8

Michael McDowell

34

9

Ryan Preece

37

10

Alex Bowman

48

11

Chris Buescher

17

12

Martin Truex Jr.

19

13

Cole Custer

41

14

Erik Jones

43

15

Ryan Bailey

12

16

Daniel Suarez

99

17

Aric Almirola

10

18

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

19

Ty Dillon

96

20

Ryan Newman

6

21

Chase Elliott

9

22

Anthony Alfredo

38

23

James Davison

15

24

Justin Haley

77

25

Cody Ware

51

26

Bubba Wallace

23

27

Garrett Smithley

53

28

Scott Heckert

78

29

Timmy Hill

66

30

Kyle Larson

5

31

Corey LaJoie

7

32

Chase Briscoe

14

33

William Byron

24

34

Austin Dillon

3

35

Kyle Busch

18

36

Josh Bilicki

52

37

Matt DiBenedetto

21

38

Tyler Reddick

8

39

Ross Chastain

42

40

Quin Houff

00

