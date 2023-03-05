NASCAR race at Las Vegas 2023: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup, schedule for Pennzoil 400

NASCAR returns to Sin City for the first 2023 race on a 1.5-mile track and the first of two races this season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

After opening the season at the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway then racing last week at the 2-mile Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, drivers will tackle an intermediate track as NASCAR moves into the second race of its West Coast swing.

It is also a homecoming for last week's winner, Kyle Busch, who scored the first win with his new team, Richard Childress Racing, at Fontana. The Las Vegas native has taken the checkered flag only once previously in 23 starts at his hometown track — winning from the pole in 2009 — but he has scored four consecutive top-four finishes, beginning with the 2021 spring race.

Here is all the information you need to get ready for Sunday's Pennzoil 400:

Alex Bowman celebrates after winning the 2022 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 6.

What time does the Cup race at Las Vegas start?

The Pennzoil 400 starts at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. local) at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

What TV channel is the Cup race at Las Vegas on?

Fox is broadcasting the Pennzoil 400 and has a pre-race show beginning at 3 p.m. ET (Noon local).

Fox Sports 1 will also have an earlier pre-race show beginning at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. local).

Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Las Vegas?

The Pennzoil 400 can be live streamed on the FoxSports website and on the FoxSports app.

How many laps is the Cup race at Las Vegas?

The Pennzoil 400 is 267 laps around the 1.5-mile Auto Club Speedway track for a total of 400 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 80 laps; Stage 2: 85 laps; Stage 3: 102 laps.

Who won the most recent races at Las Vegas?

Joey Logano won the playoff race on Oct. 16, en route to winning the 2022 Cup Series championship. Logano led 32 laps and held off Ross Chastain by 0.817 seconds.

And one year ago, Alex Bowman led 16 laps, including the final three, edging his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson by 0.178 seconds in overtime on March 6, 2022.

What is the lineup for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas?

(Car number in parentheses)

1. Joey Logano (22), Ford

2. William Byron (24), Chevrolet

3. Ryan Blaney (12), Ford

4. Ty Gibbs (54), Toyota

5. Kyle Busch (8), Chevrolet

6. Kyle Larson (5), Chevrolet

7. Brad Keselowski (6), Ford

8. Ross Chastain (1), Chevrolet

9. Austin Cindric (2), Ford

10. Christopher Bell (20), Toyota

11. Alex Bowman (48), Chevrolet

12. Denny Hamlin (11), Toyota

13. Bubba Wallace (23), Toyota

14. Kevin Harvick (4), Ford

15. Martin Truex Jr. (19), Toyota

16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), Chevrolet

17. Michael McDowell (34), Ford

18. Chris Buescher (17), Ford

19. Corey LaJoie (7), Chevrolet

20. Chase Briscoe (14), Ford

21. Aric Almirola (10), Ford

22. Erik Jones (43), Chevrolet

23. AJ Allmendinger (16), Chevrolet

24. Daniel Suarez (99), Chevrolet

25. Noah Gragson (42), Chevrolet

26. Austin Dillon (3), Chevrolet

27. Justin Haley (31), Chevrolet

28. Todd Gilliland (38), Ford

29. J.J. Yeley (15), Ford

30. Cody Ware (51), Ford

31. Ryan Preece (41), Ford

32. Josh Berry (9), Chevrolet

33. Ty Dillon (77), Chevrolet

34. Tyler Reddick (45), Toyota

35. Harrison Burton (21), Ford

36. B.J. McLeod (78), Chevrolet

