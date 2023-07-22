NASCAR qualifying results: William Byron takes pole at Pocono ahead of Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 22: William Byron, driver of the #24 RaptorTough.com Chevrolet, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 22, 2023 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)
William Byron will start Sunday's Highpoint.com 400 at Pocono from the pole. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to eastern Pennsylvania and Pocono Raceway’s “Tricky Triangle” this weekend as the race for the playoffs heat up. Just six races remain before the playoff field of 16 is set with 11 drivers having already clinched a spot.

Here’s everything to know ahead of the Highpoint.com 400:

Highpoint.com 400 qualifying results

  1. William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  2. Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  3. Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  4. Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  5. Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  6. Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

  7. Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

  8. Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  9. Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

  10. Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

  11. Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  12. Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  13. Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

  14. Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

  15. Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

  16. A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  17. Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  18. Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

  19. Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  20. Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  21. Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  22. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

  23. Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  24. Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

  25. Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  26. Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

  27. Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  28. J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

  29. Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  30. BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

  31. Cole Custer (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

  32. Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

  33. Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  34. Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  35. Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  36. Todd Gilliland (36), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Highpoint.com 400 TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday
2:35 - 3:20 p.m.: Practice (USA from 3 p.m. on, NBC Sports app)
3:20 - 4:30 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)

Sunday
2 - 2:30 p.m.: Pre-race show (USA, NBC Sports app)
2:30 - 6 p.m.: Highpoint.com 400 (USA, NBC Sports app)

Highpoint.com 400 details

Track: Pocono Raceway (2.5-mile triangle superspeedway), Long Pond, Pennsylvania
Length: 160 laps for 400 miles
Banking: Turn 1 – 14 degrees | Turn 2 – 8 degrees | Turn 3 – 6 degrees
Last year’s winner: Chase Elliott

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 27: The crew push the #11 FedEx Ground Toyota, driven by Denny Hamlin, on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Pocono Organics 325 in partnership with Rodale Institute at Pocono Raceway on June 27, 2020 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Denny Hamlin has the most wins ever at Pocono Raceway with six. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Top drivers and best bets for the Highpoint.com 400

Denny Hamlin has the most wins ever at Pocono with six and is thus a 4-to-1 favorite heading into the weekend according to BetMGM. Championship standings leader Martin Truex Jr., who has two wins at Pocono, has the next-best moneyline at +600. Kyle Busch has four wins at the track and shares a +700 moneyline with Kyle Larson, who hasn’t won there but sports nine top-10 finishes in 15 starts there.

Best odds to win
Denny Hamlin +400
Martin Truex Jr. +600
Kyle Busch +700
Kyle Larson +700

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on betting the Highpoint.com 400 and suggests good mid-tier value in the Toyotas of Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick (+1200 apiece) given that Bell is Hamlin and Truex’s teammate and Reddick drives for the team co-owned by Hamlin.

Highpoint.com 400 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Todd Gilliland (36), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Cole Custer (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Weather for the Pocono race weekend

The forecast calls for highs in the upper-70s and partly cloudy skies for both days of Cup Series running.

