NASCAR qualifying results today: Starting grid for NASCAR Heat races, lineup for All-Star Open

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying went down a little later than it was supposed to, a full day later in fact, but while rain persisted on Saturday morning All-Star qualifying and the Pit Crew Challenge at North Wilkesboro Speedway went into the books just after noon.

Joey Logano turned in the fastest total time (1:29.75 and earned the pole. The session featured a modified format with drivers running three laps with a green-flag, four-tire pit stop on Lap 2.

Qualifying results were used to set the field for a pair of 60-lap Heat races scheduled for Saturday night. Heat 1 set the inside row for the All Star Race with Heat 2 solidifying the outside row. Logano will start first for Heat 1 and on the poll on Sunday as well via qualifying time.

With Kyle Larson attempting to qualify for the Indy 500, Kevin Harvick handled duties in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Kyle Busch was penalized 10 seconds for speeding on pit road.

Also, Saturday's qualifying session included the Pit Crew Challenge with Christopher Bell's No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota team turning in the quickest, legal pit stop, winning $100,000 in the process. The final order determined pit selection for Sunday's All Star Race, scheduled for 8 p.m.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., (47), Kyle Busch (8), and Chase Elliott (9) practice for the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 17, 2024.

Earlier on Saturday morning, qualifying for the Craftsman Truck Series Wright Brand 250 was canceled due to rain with the race still tentatively scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. green flag on Saturday afternoon. Saturday's Heat races were scheduled for 5:20 and 6:15 p.m.

On Friday night, All Star Open qualifying was wiped after Alex Bowman and Ty Gibbs couldn't get a clean lap in. Gibbs will have the pole and Bowman will start second in the Open, a 100-lap race scheduled for 5:30 on Sunday evening with the top two finishers gaining entry into the All Star Race.

Here's a look at qualifying results and the lineups for both of Saturday night's Heat races as well as Sunday's All Star Open.

NASCAR All Star Race qualifying results

Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford, 1:29.75 Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford, 1:30.14 Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota, 1:30.17 Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet, 1:30.2 Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford, 1:30.29 Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota, 1:30.67 Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet, 1:30.77 Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota, 1:30.946 Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford, 1:30.99 AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet, 1:31.67 Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota, 1:31.85 Kevin Harvick, No. 5 Chevrolet, 1:36.33 William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet, 1:39.54 (penalized 10 seconds for speeding on pit road) Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet, 1:39.79 (penalized 10 seconds for speeding on pit road) Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet, 1:42.52 (penalized 10 seconds for speeding on pit road) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet, 1:43.31 Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford, 1:49.89 (penalized 10 seconds for speeding and 10 seconds for commitment box violation)

NASCAR Pit Crew Challenge results

No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (Christopher Bell), 13.22 No. 6 RFK Racing Ford (Brad Keselowski), 13.323 No. 12 Team Penske Ford (Ryan Blaney), 13.514 No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet (Ross Chastain), 13.523 No. 22 Team Penske Ford (Joey Logano), 13.592 No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (William Byron), 13.842 No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota (Tyler Reddick), 13.954 No. 8 Richard Childress Racing (Kyle Busch), 13.981 No. 99 Track House Racing Chevrolet (Daniel Suarez), 14.039 No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (Martin Truex Jr.), 14.072 No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet (AJ Allmendinger), 14.18 No. 17 RFK Racing Ford (Chris Buescher), 14.185 No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford (Michael McDowell), 14.389 No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (Denny Hamlin), 15.387 No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (Chase Elliott), 16.939 No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (Kevin Harvick/Kyle Larson), 17.949 No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet (Ricky Stenhouse Jr.), 25.741

NASCAR All Star Race Heat race starting lineup

Heat 1

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Heat 2

Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Kevin Harvick/Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR truck series starting lineup for the Wright Band 250

(Qualifying rained out; lineup set by rulebook)

Christian Eckes, No. 19 Chevrolet Nick Sanchez, No. 2 Chevrolet Ross Chastain, No. 45 Chevrolet Ty Majeski, No. 98 Ford Taylor Gray, No. 17 Toyota Ben Rhodes, No. 99 Ford Chase Purdy, No. 77 Chevrolet Tanner Gray, No. 15 Toyota Grant Enfinger, No. 9 Chevrolet Ty Dillon, No. 25 Chevrolet Stewart Friesen, No. 52 Toyota Corey Heim, No. 11 Toyota Timmy Hill, No. 56 Toyota Jake Garcia, No. 13 Ford Matt Mills, No. 42 Chevrolet Lawless Alan, No. 33 Ford Jack Wood, No. 91 Chevrolet Daniel Dye, No. 43 Chevrolet Bayley Curry, No. 41 Chevrolet Bret Holmes, No. 32 Chevrolet Tyler Ankrum, No. 18 Chevrolet Mason Massey, No. 02 Chevrolet Layne Riggs, No. 38 Ford Rajah Caruth, No. 71 Chevrolet Matt Crafton, No. 88 Ford Brenden Queen, No. 1 Toyota Spencer Boyd, No. 76 Chevrolet Dean Thompson, No. 5 Toyota Thad Moffitt, No. 46 Chevrolet Conner Jones, No. 66 Ford Sammy Smith, No. 7 Chevrolet Josh Reaume, No. 22 Ford Stefan Parsons, No. 75 Chevrolet Clayton Green, No. 04 Chevrolet Trev Hutchens, No. 14 Chevrolet Dawson Sutton, No. 26 Chevrolet

NASCAR All Star Open starting lineup

(Qualifying rained out; lineup set via points standings)

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota Alex Bowman, No. 48 Cherolet Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Ford Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota Noah Gragson, No. 10 Ford Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford Josh Berry, No. 4 Ford Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Ford John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Totyoa Carson Hocear, No. 77 Chevrolet Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota Ryan Preece, No. 41 Ford Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Cherolet Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Cherolet Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet Justin Haley, No. 51 Ford Harrison Burton, No. 21 Ford Kaz Grala, No. 15 Ford Zane Smith, No. 71 Chevrolet Timmy Hill, No. 66 Ford

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR Cup qualifying results: All Star Heat grid; Pit Crew Challenge