NASCAR qualifying results today: The starting grid for the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday at Charlotte

It's not about where you start on the longest night in NASCAR, it's where you finish.

Still, leading the field to green is a good head start, especially in the Gen-7 era.

Ty Gibbs will do just that after claiming the pole for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, edging out William Byron who will start alongside. Christopher Bell, Martin Truex Jr. and Chase Elliott rounded out the top five.

The 600 is set for a 6 p.m. start on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Despite attempting an Indy 500/Coke 600 double, Kyle Larson remains atop the NASCAR odds board.

Here's how the field will lineup on Sunday.

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 25: Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Rheem Toyota, drives during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25, 2024 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776150942 ORIG FILE ID: 2154660510

Starting lineup for NASCAR race Sunday

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota Josh Berry, No. 4 Ford Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Ford Noah Gragson, No. 10 Ford Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Chevrolet Justin Haley, No. 51 Ford Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet Daniel Hemrick, No. 31 Chevrolet Zane Smith, No. 71 Chevrolet John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford Jimmie Johnson, No. 83 Toyota Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford Ryan Preece, No. 41 Ford Harrison Burton, No. 21 Ford Kaz Grala, No. 15 Ford Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Ford Shane van Gisbergen, No. 16 Chevrolet BJ McLeod, No. 66 Ford Ty Dillon, No. 50 Chevrolet Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford JJ Yeley, No. 44 Chevrolet

