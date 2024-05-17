North Wilkesboro Speedway weather nixes NASCAR qualifying: NASCAR All Star Open grid set

NASCAR Cup Series was rained out at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Friday evening.

The lineup for Sunday's All-Star Race will all be determined on Sunday, starting with qualifying at 11:40 a.m. That session will determine the lineup for a pair of Heat races, that will set Sunday night's lineup with the first Heat solidifying the inside row and the second, the outside row.

Friday first featured qualifying for the All Star Open, a race to be run before the All Star Race on Sunday with the top two finishers earning entry into the main event. A total of 18 of the 20 eligible cars got qualifying laps in, but with Alex Bowman on the track, rain began to fall. By the time Ty Gibbs attempted his lap, the track was lost.

After a delay, the session was deemed a rainout. Ironically, with the lineup instead being determined by points standings, Gibbs will start from the poll in the Open on Sunday and Bowman will start second.

Saturday's qualifying for Sunday's All-Star Race will follow a modified format. Drivers will make a lap, come in for a pit stop on a second, then compete a third with the qualifying time being comprised of the total of the three laps.

The best overall time will earn the poll for one of two Heat races on Saturday as well as the All Star Race. The pit stop on Friday will also serve as the Pit Crew Challenge and determine the lineup for the Heat Races by fastest times for legal stops.

Here is how they'll lineup for the Open:

May 21, 2023; North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez (99) leads driver Denny Hamlin (11) through turn three during the All Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR All Star Open starting lineup

(Qualifying rained out)

Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota Alex Bowman, No. 48 Cherolet Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Ford Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota Noah Gragson, No. 10 Ford Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford Josh Berry, No. 4 Ford Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Ford John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Totyoa Carson Hocear, No. 77 Chevrolet Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota Ryan Preece, No. 41 Ford Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Cherolet Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Cherolet Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet Justin Haley, No. 51 Ford Harrison Burton, No. 21 Ford Kaz Grala, No. 15 Ford Zane Smith, No. 71 Chevrolet Timmy Hill, No. 66 Ford

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR qualifying nixed by rain: Starting lineup for All Star Open set