NASCAR qualifying results: Denny Hamlin on pole at Watkins Glen ahead of William Byron, Michael McDowell; full starting lineup

NASCAR Cup Series drivers at this weekend’s race at Watkins Glen are likely anticipating the event with wildly varying levels of enthusiasm. Two playoff spots are still up for grabs with two races remaining in the regular season.

For strong road racers on the bubble — such as Chase Elliott and A.J. Allmendinger — it’s another great opportunity. For drivers who don’t fare so well on road courses still hoping to clinch — looking at you, Bubba Wallace — it looks more like a hurdle before a do-or-die Daytona night race to close the regular season on Aug. 26.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Go Bowling at the Glen:

Go Bowling at the Glen starting lineup

Go Bowling at the Glen TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday

12:30-1:30 p.m.: Practice (USA, NBC Sports app)

1:30-2:30 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)

Sunday

3-6:30 p.m.: Go Bowling at the Glen (USA, NBC Sports app)

Go Bowling at the Glen details

Track: Watkins Glen International Raceway (11-turn, 2.45-mile, permanent racing facility) in New York

Length: 90 laps for 221 miles

Stages: 20, 20, and 50 laps with no breaks

2022 winner: Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series playoff bubble

Bubba Wallace currently sits on the cut line, 28 points ahead of Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suárez and 49 points ahead of 23XI Racing rookie teammate Ty Gibbs. Suárez has a Cup Series road course win to his name (last year at Sonoma), and Gibbs has won at Watkins Glen in the Xfinity Series, while Wallace’s average road course finish in Cup is 25th.

16. Bubba Wallace +28

17. Daniel Suárez -28

18. Ty Gibbs -49

19. Chase Elliott -80

20. Alex Bowman -80

21. A.J. Allmendinger -87

Bubble trouble.



Bubba Wallace holds the last #NASCAR playoff spot, but the points gap has closed significantly. pic.twitter.com/jWnj6jNvLp — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 13, 2023

Go Bowling at the Glen top drivers and best bets

Chase Elliott’s only chance at a playoff spot is a win in one of the next two races, and given that he’s the winningest active driver on road courses with seven, he’s the favorite this weekend at Watkins Glen, according to BetMGM. Kyle Larson has won the past two races at Watkins Glen and enters the weekend at 5½-to-1 odds. Current points leader Martin Truex Jr. has six career road-course wins to his name and is 7-to-1 entering the weekend. Tyler Reddick, who won earlier in the season at Circuit of the Americas, enters the weekend with 9-to-1 odds.

Best odds to win

• Chase Elliott +300

• Kyle Larson +550

• Martin Truex Jr. +700

• Tyler Reddick +900

Chase Elliott has two wins at Watkins Glen and is the betting favorite this weekend. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on the betting forecast and suggests good mid-tier odds on Chris Buescher (+2200), who has won the past two races on the trot, and Austin Cindric (+2400), who has bagged a pair of top-10s on road courses this season at COTA and the Chicago street race. If you want to take flyer on a long shot, Bromberg notes that Erik Jones (+25000) has four top-10s at Watkins Glen in five career starts there.

Go Bowling at the Glen entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Andy Lally (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Mike Rockenfeller (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Cole Custer (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Josh Bilicki (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Go Bowling at the Glen weather

The forecast is partly cloudy for Saturday’s Cup Series practice and qualifying runs, but a 52% chance of rain looms for race day. NASCAR’s short-track and road-course packages include windshield wipers and grooved tires that can run on damp asphalt but not with rain coming down or standing water on the track.