NASCAR qualifying live updates: Hendrick, Gibbs cars look to duel for pole in Kansas
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to an intermediate track for the first time in nearly two months as it visits Kansas Speedway this weekend. The 1.5-mile tri-oval hasn’t seen a repeat winner in more than three seasons, but Toyotas have dominated recent running in Kansas City, Kansas.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Advent Health 400:
Advent Health 400 TV/streaming schedule
All times Eastern
Saturday, May 6
5-7 p.m.: Practice, qualifying (FS1, MRN)
Sunday, May 7
2-3 p.m.: Pre-race show (FS1)
3-7:30 p.m.: Advent Health 400 (FS1, MRN)
Advent Health 400 details
Track: Kansas Speedway (1.5-mile asphalt tri-oval), Kansas City, Kansas
Length: 267 laps for 400.5 miles
Banking: • 17-20 degrees in the turns
• 9-11 degrees in the tri-oval
• 5 degrees on the backstretch
Last year’s winner: Kurt Busch, 23XI Toyota
Top drivers and best bets for the Advent Health 400
Toyotas have won five of the last seven races at Kansas and that dominance is reflected in the odds at BetMGM as four of the six drivers who enter at better than 10-to-1 odds pilot Camrys. Despite that, Kyle Larson and his Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet enters with the best odds at 5-to-1.
Best odds to win
• Kyle Larson +500
• Denny Hamlin +700
• William Byron +800
• Tyler Reddick +800
• Christopher Bell +900
• Martin Truex Jr. +900
Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg points out that since Denny Hamlin went back-to-back at the track in October 2019 and July 2020, the speedway has seen six different winners. So if you’re looking at the favorites this time around compared with who hasn’t won there, Byron, Reddick and Bell fit the bill. If you’re looking for a previous winner at good mid-tier value, Bromberg recommends 2022 fall race winner Bubba Wallace (+1800) and Joey Logano (+1800).
Advent Health 400 entries list
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Brennan Poole (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Josh Berry (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
JJ Yeley (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Josh Bilicki (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Weather for the Advent Health 400
Like Dover last weekend, there’s a decent chance some on-track activity will be washed out as there is a 51% chance of rain on both Saturday and Sunday. With both the Cup and Truck Series set to qualify and ARCA to race Saturday, the schedule-makers could be in for a long weekend.