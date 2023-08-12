NASCAR qualifying: Daniel Suarez wins pole position at Indianapolis

NASCAR and IndyCar are sharing Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend. Daniel Suarez won the pole position for the 82-lap NASCAR Cup race with a top lap of 99.814 mph on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile IMS road course.

That's the 31-year-old Mexican driver's third career Cup pole, and first in 2023. He is 5 points behind the cutoff for the 16-driver playoffs, which begin after the 400-mile race at Daytona later this month.

Repost to congratulate Daniel Suárez on his FAST lap in qualifying! He will lead the NASCAR Cup Series field to green tomorrow at Indy.

Tyler Reddick, who has one Cup victory this year, will start beside Suarez on the front row. Chase Elliott, who qualified third, starts in the top 10 for the third time in three Cup IMS road course races.

Shane Van Gisbergen, the Supercars ace who won his Cup debut in Chicago last month, earned the 8th starting spot.

Another Supercars ace, Brodie Koslecki, slapped the wall during qualifying but had a fast enough lap before the contact to earn the 11th spot in the 39-driver field.

Qualifying results for the NASCAR Cup Verizon 200 on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course. Includes car number, driver, engine, lap time, mph:

Fast 10:

99. Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 1 minute, 27.968 seconds, 99.814

45. Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 1:28.113, 99.649

9. Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 1:28.335, 99.399

34. Michael McDowell, Ford, 1:28.434, 99.288

8. Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 1:28.496, 99.218

5. Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 1:28.499, 99.215

20. Christopher Bell, Toyota, 1:28.516, 99.196

91. Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 1:28.544, 99.164

48. Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 1:28.606, 99.095

(tie) 54. Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 1:28.606, 99.095

These drivers did not make the second round of qualifying:

33. Brodie Kostecki, Chevrolet, 1:28.495, 99.219

19, Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 1:28.533, 99.177

14. Chase Briscoe, Ford, 1:28.539, 99.100

7. Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 1:28.656, 99.039

31. Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 1:28.669, 99.024

12. Ryan Blaney, Ford, 1:28.764, 98.918

17. Chris Buescher, Ford, 1:28.839, 98.835

22. Joey Logano, Ford, 1:28.855, 98.817

23. Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 1:28.924, 98.740

2. Austin Cindric, Ford, 1:28.939, 98.724

1. Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 1:28.947, 98.715

6. Brad Keselowski, Ford, 128.953, 98.708

38. Todd Gilliland, Ford, 1:28.962, 98.698

21. Harrison Burton, Ford, 1:28.661, 98.661

11. Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 1:29.005, 98.651

16. A.J. Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 1:29.065, 98.584

3, Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 1:29.068, 98.581

67. Kamui Kobayashi, Toyota, 129.077, 98.571

51. Andy Lally, Ford, 1:29.119, 98.524

41. Ryan Preece, Ford, 1:29.203, 98.432

15. Jenson Button, Ford, 1:29.269, 98.359

78. Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 1:29.400, 98.215

10. Aric Almirola, Ford, 1:29.537, 98.064

47. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 1:29.694, 97.893

77. Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 1:29.762, 97.819

43. Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 129.789, 97.789

42. Mike Rockenfeller, Chevrolet, 1:29.819, 97.757

4. Kevin Harvick, Ford, 1:29.820, 97.756

24. William Byron, Chevrolet, no time

