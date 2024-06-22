NASCAR qualifying canceled at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, starting lineup set for Sunday

Another track with flat corners and the promise of tough passing awaits the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday at New Hampshire.

And yet again, where a driver starts could have a lot to do with where he finishes, especially in a 301-mile race.

However, qualifying was scrubbed due to weather on Saturday. There were benefactors, particularly Chase Elliott, who will start from the pole position as the field was set by NASCAR's metric. Last week's winner, Ryan Blaney, will start alongside Elliott on the front row with William Byron, Christopher Bell and Alex Bowman rounding out the top five.

The USA Today 301 is set to begin at 2:30 on Sunday afternoon.

Here's a look at the full starting lineup:

Jun 16, 2024; Newton, Iowa, USA; The team of NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) rolls his car to pit crew at Iowa Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR starting grid for Sunday

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford Josh Berry, No. 4 Ford Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Ford Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet Carson Hocevar, No. 71 Chevrolet Noah Gragson, No. 10 Ford Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Ford Justin Haley, No. 51 Ford Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Chevrolet Harrison Burton, No. 21 Ford John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet Ryan Preece, No. 41 Ford Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Chevrolet Zane Smith, No. 71 Chevrolet Kaz Grala, No. 15 Ford Ty Dillon, No. 16 Chevrolet

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR starting lineup set by metric as Cup Series qualifying canceled