NASCAR qualifying canceled at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, starting lineup set for Sunday

ryan pritt, daytona beach news-journal
Another track with flat corners and the promise of tough passing awaits the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday at New Hampshire.

And yet again, where a driver starts could have a lot to do with where he finishes, especially in a 301-mile race.

However, qualifying was scrubbed due to weather on Saturday. There were benefactors, particularly Chase Elliott, who will start from the pole position as the field was set by NASCAR's metric. Last week's winner, Ryan Blaney, will start alongside Elliott on the front row with William Byron, Christopher Bell and Alex Bowman rounding out the top five.

The USA Today 301 is set to begin at 2:30 on Sunday afternoon.

Here's a look at the full starting lineup:

Jun 16, 2024; Newton, Iowa, USA; The team of NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) rolls his car to pit crew at Iowa Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
NASCAR starting grid for Sunday

  1. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet

  2. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford

  3. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet

  4. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota

  5. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet

  6. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford

  7. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota

  8. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet

  9. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford

  10. Josh Berry, No. 4 Ford

  11. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet

  12. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota

  13. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet

  14. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota

  15. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford

  16. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Ford

  17. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota

  18. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota

  19. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet

  20. Carson Hocevar, No. 71 Chevrolet

  21. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Ford

  22. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet

  23. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Ford

  24. Justin Haley, No. 51 Ford

  25. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford

  26. Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Chevrolet

  27. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Ford

  28. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota

  29. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford

  30. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet

  31. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Ford

  32. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota

  33. Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Chevrolet

  34. Zane Smith, No. 71 Chevrolet

  35. Kaz Grala, No. 15 Ford

  36. Ty Dillon, No. 16 Chevrolet

