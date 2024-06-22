NASCAR qualifying canceled at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, starting lineup set for Sunday
Another track with flat corners and the promise of tough passing awaits the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday at New Hampshire.
And yet again, where a driver starts could have a lot to do with where he finishes, especially in a 301-mile race.
However, qualifying was scrubbed due to weather on Saturday. There were benefactors, particularly Chase Elliott, who will start from the pole position as the field was set by NASCAR's metric. Last week's winner, Ryan Blaney, will start alongside Elliott on the front row with William Byron, Christopher Bell and Alex Bowman rounding out the top five.
The USA Today 301 is set to begin at 2:30 on Sunday afternoon.
Here's a look at the full starting lineup:
NASCAR starting grid for Sunday
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford
William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet
Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford
Josh Berry, No. 4 Ford
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota
Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Ford
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet
Carson Hocevar, No. 71 Chevrolet
Noah Gragson, No. 10 Ford
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Ford
Justin Haley, No. 51 Ford
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford
Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Chevrolet
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Ford
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Ford
Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota
Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Chevrolet
Zane Smith, No. 71 Chevrolet
Kaz Grala, No. 15 Ford
Ty Dillon, No. 16 Chevrolet
This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR starting lineup set by metric as Cup Series qualifying canceled