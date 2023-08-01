NASCAR QNA: Playoff picture firms up, but then again, anyone can win Daytona (or Michigan)

With just four regular-season races left, is the playoff scene firming up?

Yep, like a delicious bundt cake. Except, at any minute, somebody could come crashing into the kitchen and turn the serving tray end over end.

Right now, four non-winners are in the top 16 on points (in order of points): Kevin Harvick (634 points), Brad Keselowski (603), Bubba Wallace (506), Michael McDowell (470).

Ty Gibbs is 17th and 18 points behind McDowell, and AJ Allmendinger four behind Gibbs.

The tension ratchets up for "Bubble" Wallace and others near that playoff cut line.

Bubba’s points situation seems secure, while McDowell’s 18-point advantage is more tenuous. Neither of them should be growing their playoff beards just yet, however, because the next four weeks could see our cake get flopped to the ground.

NASCAR SPEED FREAKS Did karma snag Denny Hamlin; Chase Elliott running out of chances

ON THE POLL Chris Buescher broke through, but is RFK Racing now a NASCAR title contender? Vote!

New winners are coming our way?

It’s hard to think otherwise. Over the next four weeks, we start with Michigan, where the possibility of a fuel-mileage victory always looms.

Then come back–to-back road courses (Indy, Watkins Glen) before the plate-race at Daytona closes the regular-season curtain.

The road courses heighten the chances for Allmendinger, Chase Elliott and Austin Cindric, while Daytona obviously dangles Victory Lane in front of anyone with an ignition switch.

The odds on a new 2023 winner seem pretty good, and two new winners isn’t out of the question. So go easy wile sitting on that playoff bubble.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR QNA: Bubba Wallace is 'Bubble' Wallace; Chase Elliott chasing