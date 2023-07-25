NASCAR QNA: No championships yet, but a new title for Denny Hamlin after Kyle Larson spat

Can we now declare Denny Hamlin the Officially Licensed Villain of NASCAR?

I reckon we can, but keep in mind, as long as Kyle Busch has air in his lungs and gas in the tank, he’s always just one flare-up away from reclaiming the title.

Denny’s previous payback of Ross Chastain seemed justified and sorta took your mind off his earlier dust-up with Chase Elliott, which did Denny no favors in the PR game.

And even Sunday’s rough-and-tumble with Kyle Larson would’ve been written off by some — including me, by the way — as aggressive defense at a time in the race when aggression seems fine. But claiming he didn’t touch Larson, when our own lyin’ eyes said differently, took this one to a new level.

Kyle gave Denny a mild tap of displeasure following Sunday's rough-housing at Pocono.

Granted, air pockets being what they are in high-speed racing, Denny might not have thought he clanked Kyle — and eventually he’ll see the replay and try to doctor his statement a bit. But for the anti-Denny folks, it’s too little and too late.

Does Ryan Preece need a hug?

Let’s order the entire 4H Club for Ryan: Hug, Horsepower, Handlin’ and old-fashioned Happenstance.

We’re 21 races into the season and Ryan has the same number of top-10s as you do. Is it gnawing at him?

Well, last week at New Hampshire, post-race video showed him angrily denying an apology (we think) from Michael McDowell. That was a kindergarten playground spat compared to Sunday at Pocono, when Ryan practically launched through Corey LaJoie’s driver-side window following the race.

Bleepity bleep bleep accompanied the launch, Ryan was quickly restrained, and who had Michael McDowell and Corey LaJoie going back-to-back on anyone’s hit list?

Big and bad B.J. McLeod

Who’s next … B.J. McLeod. Um, no, nobody will go after B.J.

Pretty sure the B stands for Bouncer.

